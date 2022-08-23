WTI holds onto the previous day’s recovery moves, grinds higher around daily top.

Successful break of 100-SMA, bullish MACD divergence keep buyers hopeful.

Two-month-old resistance line, 200-SMA restrict immediate upside.

12-day-old support line adds to the downside filters.

WTI crude oil buyers defend the $91.00 breakout heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the black gold justifies the previous day’s upside break of the 100-SMA, as well as the bullish MACD signals.

Additionally, the lower high on prices joins the higher high on the RSI (14) to portray the hidden bullish divergence of the commodity.

As a result, the quote aims for the downward sloping resistance line from late July, around $92.30.

However, the energy benchmark’s further upside hinges on how well the buyers can cross the 200-SMA hurdle surrounding $93.65.

Following that, a slow grind towards the monthly high of $95.90 and then to the $100.00 threshold can’t be ruled out.

On the flip side, pullback moves remain elusive until the quote remains above the descending resistance line from July 29, around $89.10. That said, the 100-SMA level near $90.45 restricts the immediate downside of the black gold.

It should be noted that the WTI crude oil’s weakness past $89.10 could make it vulnerable to refresh the six-month low, which in turn highlights the two-week-old support line, at $84.70 by the press time.

WTI: Four-hour chart

Trend: Limited upside expected