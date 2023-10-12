WTI Price Analysis: Finds bids below $82 as Saudi to continue with voluntary oil cuts

- The oil price discovers buying interest as Saudi Arabia will continue with voluntary cuts despite deepening Middle East tensions.
- Risks of a tight oil market persist as an intervention from Iran in the conflict would be followed by sanctions on Iranian oil by the US.
- WTI stays below the 61.8% Fibo retracement, which is around $83.88
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, rebound after a steep correction to near $82.00 in the London session. The oil price attempts recovery as Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Thursday, “We will continue voluntary cuts until year’s end.”
On Wednesday, the oil price dropped sharply as investors anticipated that the impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict would be limited as Israel is not a major oil exporter. While risks of a tight oil market remain persistent as the intervention from Iran in the conflict would be followed by sanctions on Iranian oil by the United States. This would tighten the already tight oil market further.
Going forward, investors will focus on the official weekly inventory data to be reported by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) for the week ending October 6. On Wednesday, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a strong build-up of oil stockpiles by almost 13 million barrels.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) found an intermediate cushion near 105.50 as investors turned cautious ahead of the US inflation data. As per the consensus, monthly headline and core inflation rose by 0.3% in September.
WTI trades below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (plotted from August 24 low at $77.53 to September 28 high around $94) at $83.88 on a four-hour scale. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $83.5 is acting as a barricade for the oil price bulls.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) rebounds into the 40.00-60.00 range, which signals a consolidation ahead.
A fresh upside would appear if the oil price breaks above the 50% Fibo retracement at $85.80, which would drive the asset toward September 26 low at $87.74, followed by the psychological resistance at $90.00.
In an alternate scenario, a breakdown below October 6 low at $80.63 would expose the asset to August 29 low at $79.21 and August 24 low at $77.53.
WTI four-hour chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.77
|Today Daily Change %
|0.94
|Today daily open
|82.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|87.92
|Daily SMA50
|84.81
|Daily SMA100
|78.97
|Daily SMA200
|77.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|85.04
|Previous Daily Low
|81.91
|Previous Weekly High
|90.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|80.63
|Previous Monthly High
|93.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|86.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|87.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
