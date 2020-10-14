WTI Price Analysis: Fails to keep bounce off 100-day EMA, holds $40.00 amid bullish MACD

- WTI prints mild losses after stepping back from $40.76 the previous day.
- 100-day EMA, bullish MACD challenge oil sellers ahead of the weekly low.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, one-month-old horizontal line can question bulls.
WTI drops to $40.39, down 0.11% intraday, during the early Wednesday. The energy benchmark justifies its Monday’s pullback from 100-day EMA with notable gains on Tuesday. However, the latest consolidation in the commodity prices doubts the MACD conditions.
As a result, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of August 26 to September 08 downside, near $40.13, followed by the $40.00, can challenge the short-term WTI sellers. In a case where the bears refrain from stepping back past-$40.00, the 100-day EMA level of $39.70 regains market attention.
Additionally, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and the week bottom surrounding $39.25 and September 09 high close to $38.70 will challenge the black gold’s further downside below $39.70.
During the commodity’s upside, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $41.00 can please the buyers before propelling them towards a horizontal area around $41.75/70 that comprises highs marked in September and the early October.
It should be noted that the August 21 low near $41.50 offers an extra filter to the WTI’s recovery moves past-$41.00.
WTI daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|40.4
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|40.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.02
|Daily SMA50
|40.85
|Daily SMA100
|40.09
|Daily SMA200
|39.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|40.76
|Previous Daily Low
|39.62
|Previous Weekly High
|41.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|37.13
|Previous Monthly High
|43.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|36.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|40.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|40.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|39.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|39.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|38.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|40.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|41.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|42.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds rising trendline after above-forecast Aussie consumer confidence
AUD/USD is bouncing up from the support of the trendline rising from Sept. 25 and Oct. 7 lows. Australia's Consumer Confidence bettered the estimate of 9.9%. The above-forecast data may have helped the AUD/USD pair hold the uptrend line.
USD/JPY revisits sub-105.50 region as Nikkei 225 prints mild losses
USD/JPY stays on the offers below 105.50. US dollar consolidates the heaviest gains in three weeks amid a light calendar. IMF’s upbeat global forecast favors the shift in risk sentiment while US stimulus deadlock, virus woes occupy the other end.
Gold: 12-day-old support, market stabilization probe bears below $1,900
Gold seesaws in a choppy range below $1,900 after marking the biggest losses in over a week. US dollar gains disappoint the bullion buyers. Fears of a worsening virus, no-deal Brexit and China’s tussle with the West add challenges to the market sentiment.
WTI fails to keep bounce off 100-EMA, holds $40.00 amid bullish MACD
WTI prints mild losses after stepping back from $40.76 the previous day. 100-day EMA, bullish MACD challenge oil sellers ahead of the weekly low. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, a one-month-old horizontal line can question bulls.
EUR/USD: Daily chart now leans bearish
EUR/USD looks south with the daily chart showing a bearish candlestick pattern and a failed breakout. Tuesday's 0.57% drop indicates that the indecision period showed by Monday's Doji candle has ended with a bear victory. The pair risks falling to September lows near 1.1610.