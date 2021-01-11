WTI Price Analysis: Eases from fresh multi-month top, eyes one-week-old support line

- WTI steps back after refreshing multi-day high, RSI drops from overbought area.
- 100-HMA adds to the downside filters, February 2020 top lures bulls.
Having initially jumped to the fresh high since February 2020, WTI drops to $52.25, down 0.47% intraday, during Monday’s Asian session. The oil benchmark seems to take clues from the overbought RSI conditions while stepping back from a multi-day high.
As a result, an upward sloping trend line from last Tuesday, at $51.65 now, gains energy sellers’ attention.
However, the quote’s downside past-$51.65 will be challenged by Thursday’s high near $51.30 and the $50.00 psychological manget, not to forget the 100-HMA level of $50.25.
Meanwhile, fresh buying will eye the February 2020 peak surrounding $54.70 wherein the latest top near $52.80 and the $53.00 round-figure can offer intermediate stops during the upside.
Overall, oil prices are in an upward trajectory since early November and hence the recent pullback can be taken lightly by WTI buyers unless it breaks an upward sloping trend line from November 02, near $48.50.
WTI hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|52.25
|Today Daily Change
|-0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48%
|Today daily open
|52.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|48.63
|Daily SMA50
|45.21
|Daily SMA100
|42.65
|Daily SMA200
|38.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|52.56
|Previous Daily Low
|50.85
|Previous Weekly High
|52.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|47.26
|Previous Monthly High
|49.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|44.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|51.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|51.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|51.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|50.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|49.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|53.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|53.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|54.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
UD/USD: Recovery elusive despite upbeat Aussie Retail Sales
AUD/USD struggles to recover the ground lost early Monday despite the upbeat Aussie data released soon before press time. Australia's Retail Sales growth picked up the pace in November. The US dollar draws bids on the back of rising US Treasury yields.
GBP/USD: Bears eye 1.3535 support confluence
GBP/USD wavers around 1.3560, after declining for three consecutive days, during the early Asian session on Monday. The cable remains inside a short-term falling triangle, a bullish chart pattern, while eyeing to re-test the formation’s support line and 100-bar SMA.
Gold licks its wounds around $1,850 as risk dwindles
Gold wavers around $1,848-50 while extending late Friday’s recovery moves to early Asian trading session on Monday. Although the coronavirus and the Sino-American tension challenge the risk sentiment, hopes of the US stimulus favor gold sellers.
Indices, Yields, USD Trifecta?
Indices hit new highs along with further strength in bond yields and a recovering US dollar. The resulting pullback in metals from higher yields is also helping USD stabilize. A strong ISM services index on Wednesday and ...
DXY flirting with the 90.00 level and eyeing the 21DMA
The Dollar Index, a trade-weighted basket of major USD exchange rates (EUR/USD makes up about 50% of the index) and the market’s preferred gauge of USD sentiment, continues to flirt with the 90.00 level.