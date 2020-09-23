WTI Price Analysis: Consolidates losses above $39.00, no-entry for bulls yet

  • WTI attempts recovery moves from intraday low of $39.33.
  • 50-bar SMA offers immediate support, 200-bar SMA guards upside moves.
  • Two-week-old ascending trend line, Friday’s top add filters to the momentum.

WTI picks up bids near $39.57 during the pre-European trading on Wednesday. Though, the black still drops 0.55% intraday by the press time.

While 50-bar SMA restricts the energy benchmark’s short-term declines, recovery moves are tamed by 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of September 08-18 upside and 200-bar SMA.

Considering the latest pullback moves, WTI oil prices are likely to trim additional losses by challenging the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $40.51. However, $40.00 may offer an intermediate halt during the rise.

Further to question buyers are the 200-bar SMA level of $41.23 and Friday’s top near $41.75.

Alternatively, the September 09 high of $38.68 can please the bears on the break of $39.46 level comprising immediate SMA support.

Also questioning the WTI weakness will be an upward sloping trend line from the early-month lows, at $38.00 now.

WTI four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 39.54
Today Daily Change -0.25
Today Daily Change % -0.63%
Today daily open 39.79
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 40.34
Daily SMA50 41.25
Daily SMA100 38.55
Daily SMA200 40.74
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 40.31
Previous Daily Low 39.24
Previous Weekly High 41.75
Previous Weekly Low 37.08
Previous Monthly High 43.86
Previous Monthly Low 39.75
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 39.65
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 39.9
Daily Pivot Point S1 39.25
Daily Pivot Point S2 38.71
Daily Pivot Point S3 38.19
Daily Pivot Point R1 40.32
Daily Pivot Point R2 40.85
Daily Pivot Point R3 41.39

 

 

