WTI Price Analysis: Bulls in momentum to capture $68 mark

Crude oil edges higher in the Asian session.

More gains on the cards if price decisively breaks $67.50.

Momentum oscillators turn in favor of bulls.

Crude oil prices remained on the higher side on Tuesday. Oil prices continued to log in gains after some consolidation in the previous two sessions.

At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $67.48, up 1.06% on the day.

WTI daily chart

On the daily chart, WTI is hovering near the session’s high at $67.59 and is making efforts to extend gains beyond the level. If price sustained above the mentioned level, then it could be reaching fresh yearly highs at $69.50 horizontal resistance level.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator reads comfortably above the midline with bullish crossover. This signified the potential for more gains on the upside.

The gates will be open to recoup the levels last seen in 2018, with the first target at the May 2018 high at $72.85 followed by the June 2018 high at $73.66

Alternatively, if price reverses then bears would first attack the $66.50 horizontal support area. In doing so, price would next seek to stop near the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at $65.20 that extends from the lows of $57.27.

The selling pressure would further be intensified toward the low of May 24 at $63.58.

WTI Additional Levels

WTI Overview Today last price 67.49 Today Daily Change 0.71 Today Daily Change % 1.06 Today daily open 66.78 Trends Daily SMA20 65.25 Daily SMA50 62.89 Daily SMA100 60.67 Daily SMA200 51.66 Levels Previous Daily High 67.31 Previous Daily Low 66.31 Previous Weekly High 67.42 Previous Weekly Low 63.59 Previous Monthly High 67.42 Previous Monthly Low 61.53 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 66.93 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 66.69 Daily Pivot Point S1 66.29 Daily Pivot Point S2 65.8 Daily Pivot Point S3 65.29 Daily Pivot Point R1 67.29 Daily Pivot Point R2 67.8 Daily Pivot Point R3 68.28



