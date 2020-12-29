WTI Price Analysis: Bulls flirt with $48.00 as 100-HMA restricts immediate downside

- WTI holds wavers around intraday high while flashing mild gains.
- Strong RSI, likely shift in MACD signals also favor energy buyers above short-term key moving average.
- $49.00 holds the key to monthly high during the further run-up.
WTI prints 0.55% gains while taking rounds to $48.00 ahead of Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the energy benchmark keeps 100-HMA as the key support while respecting signals from RSI and the MACD.
That said, the black gold currently aims 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its December 18-23 downturn, around $48.20, a break of which will propel the quote towards the weekly high, as well as multiple lows marked on December 18, near $49.00.
If at all the commodity bulls manage to cross the $49.00 threshold, the monthly peak and early February lows near $49.40/45 hold the keys to the further upside towards the $50.00 round-figure.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 100-HMA, currently near $47.70, can have $47.50/55 as an intermediate before eyeing the $47.00 support.
In a case where the oil sellers keep reins past-$47.00, $46.60 and the December 23 bottom surrounding $46.20 can return to the chart ahead of highlighting the monthly low near $44.00.
WTI hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|48
|Today Daily Change
|0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.54%
|Today daily open
|47.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|47.04
|Daily SMA50
|43.3
|Daily SMA100
|42.04
|Daily SMA200
|37.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|49
|Previous Daily Low
|47.57
|Previous Weekly High
|49.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|46.19
|Previous Monthly High
|46.31
|Previous Monthly Low
|33.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|48.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|48.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|47.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|46.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|45.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|48.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|49.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|50.08
