WTI Price Analysis: Bounces off 200-HMA, weekly support towards regaining $65.00

- WTI trims early Asian losses during a corrective pullback from key moving average.
- Immediate falling trend line probes oil buyers before key Fibonacci retracement levels.
- Bears need fresh monthly low for conviction, RSI favors sustained trading above 200-HMA.
WTI eyes recovery pushing back the oil bears during the three-day downtrend on early Tuesday. In doing so, the black gold jumps off 200-HMA to print $64.90, down 0.60% intraday, by the press time.
Given the quote’s U-turn from the key HMA, as well as upbeat RSI conditions, the energy benchmark is up for further trimming of losses towards a downward sloping trend line from Monday, currently around $65.25.
However, any further upside beyond the stated resistance line will be tested by 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements of the quote’s March 08-10 fall, respectively near $65.50 and $66.05.
Even if the oil bulls manage to cross $66.05, a clear break of the weekly top close to $66.40 will be needed to confirm the commodity’s further upside.
Alternatively, a sustained break of 200-HMA, at $64.80 now, will have to break the one-week-old support line figure of $64.40, to back the WTI sellers.
Overall, WTI consolidates recent gains but the trend stays bullish till the quote stays above the monthly low of $63.11.
WTI hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|64.91
|Today Daily Change
|-0.40
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61%
|Today daily open
|65.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|62.67
|Daily SMA50
|57.52
|Daily SMA100
|50.82
|Daily SMA200
|45.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|66.43
|Previous Daily Low
|64.21
|Previous Weekly High
|67.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|63.11
|Previous Monthly High
|63.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|65.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|65.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|64.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|63.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|61.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|66.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|67.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|68.65
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1950 as Treasury yields drop
EUR/USD picks up bids and looks to regain 1.1950, helped by a fall in the US Treasury yields. Although EUR/USD sellers are catching a breather, Friday’s downside break of 21-day SMA over 100-day SMA, coupled with bearish MACD, suggests the pair’s further weakness.
GBP/USD: Bulls and bears jostle around 1.3900
GBP/USD struggles to keep late Monday’s recovery moves from 1.3852. Bearish momentum, failures to cross short-term resistance line favor sellers. 50-day SMA, 4.5-month-old support line challenge further downside.
