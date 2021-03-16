WTI Price Analysis: Bounces off 200-HMA, weekly support towards regaining $65.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI trims early Asian losses during a corrective pullback from key moving average.
  • Immediate falling trend line probes oil buyers before key Fibonacci retracement levels.
  • Bears need fresh monthly low for conviction, RSI favors sustained trading above 200-HMA.

WTI eyes recovery pushing back the oil bears during the three-day downtrend on early Tuesday. In doing so, the black gold jumps off 200-HMA to print $64.90, down 0.60% intraday, by the press time.

Given the quote’s U-turn from the key HMA, as well as upbeat RSI conditions, the energy benchmark is up for further trimming of losses towards a downward sloping trend line from Monday, currently around $65.25.

However, any further upside beyond the stated resistance line will be tested by 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements of the quote’s March 08-10 fall, respectively near $65.50 and $66.05.

Even if the oil bulls manage to cross $66.05, a clear break of the weekly top close to $66.40 will be needed to confirm the commodity’s further upside.

Alternatively, a sustained break of 200-HMA, at $64.80 now, will have to break the one-week-old support line figure of $64.40, to back the WTI sellers.

Overall, WTI consolidates recent gains but the trend stays bullish till the quote stays above the monthly low of $63.11.

WTI hourly chart

Trend: Bullish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 64.91
Today Daily Change -0.40
Today Daily Change % -0.61%
Today daily open 65.31
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 62.67
Daily SMA50 57.52
Daily SMA100 50.82
Daily SMA200 45.64
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 66.43
Previous Daily Low 64.21
Previous Weekly High 67.87
Previous Weekly Low 63.11
Previous Monthly High 63.72
Previous Monthly Low 51.6
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 65.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 65.58
Daily Pivot Point S1 64.2
Daily Pivot Point S2 63.09
Daily Pivot Point S3 61.97
Daily Pivot Point R1 66.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 67.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 68.65

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

