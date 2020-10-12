WTI Price Analysis: Battles 200-HMA to regain $40.00

WTI picks up bids following its bounce off $39.37.

A clear break of immediate resistance line, now support, joins RSI recovery to favor buyers.

Fresh selling can wait for a downside break below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level.

WTI rises to $39.85 during the pre-Tokyo open trading on Tuesday. The energy benchmark recently gained after crossing a descending trend line from Friday amid the RSI’s recovery from the oversold conditions.

However, oil traders await a clear break of the $39.88 recent high to confirm the commodity’s strength above 200-HMA, which in turn will help the quote easily cross the $40.00 round-figure.

During the black gold’s run-up past-$40.00, the October 06 high near $41.00 and the monthly top close to $41.68 will gain the bulls’ attention. Though, $40.50 may offer an intermediate halt during the run-up.

Meanwhile, 50% Fibonacci retracement of October 02-08 upside near $39.25 will probe WTI weakness below the 200-HMA level of $39.75.

In a case where the barrel of black gold weakens below $39.25, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near $38.65 and the $38.00 round-figure may act as buffers before highlighting the monthly bottom close to $36.80 for the bears.

WTI hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected