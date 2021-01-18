WTI Price Analysis: 200-HMA probes sellers around $52.00

  • WTI remains on the back foot around one week low.
  • RSI conditions favor corrective pullback towards short-term resistance line.
  • Sellers may eye $51.30 as extra downside filter.

WTI wavers around $52.00, down 0.44% on a day, during early Monday. In doing so, the energy benchmark trades near the lowest level in one week as bears battle 200-HMA.

It should be noted that RSI conditions are also nearly oversold and can trigger the quote’s bounce. As a result, a downward sloping trend line from Friday, currently around $52.50, can lure intraday buyers.

However, any further upside will eye to refresh the multi-month high, marked earlier during the month, around $54.00.

During the rise, the black gold may avail an intermediate halt around $53.30 while February 2020 peak surrounding $54.70.

Alternatively, a sustained downside below 200-HMA level of $52.00 will eye for $51.00 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January 04-13 upside, near $49.80.

Overall, WTI is in an uptrend but the intermediate pullbacks can’t be ruled out.

WTI hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 51.99
Today Daily Change -0.25
Today Daily Change % -0.48%
Today daily open 52.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 49.8
Daily SMA50 46.68
Daily SMA100 43.14
Daily SMA200 39.28
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 53.86
Previous Daily Low 51.89
Previous Weekly High 53.94
Previous Weekly Low 51.51
Previous Monthly High 49.43
Previous Monthly Low 44.01
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 52.64
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 53.11
Daily Pivot Point S1 51.47
Daily Pivot Point S2 50.69
Daily Pivot Point S3 49.5
Daily Pivot Point R1 53.44
Daily Pivot Point R2 54.64
Daily Pivot Point R3 55.41

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

