WTI Price Analysis: 100-hour SMA is capping upside

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is currently trading near $65 per barrel. 

Oil broke higher from the hourly chart bearish channel during Wednesday's US trading hours. So far, however, the breakout has failed to invite stronger buying pressure, leaving the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) hurdle intact. 

The SMA is currently lined up at $65.06. The average proved a tough nut to crack on Wednesday. 

A convincing move above the SMA would revive the immediate bullish view, opening the doors for a retest of the March 8 high of $67.98. 

Meanwhile, acceptance under the 200-hour SMA located at $63.15 would shift risk in favor of a deeper correction. 

Hourly chart

Trend: Bullish above 100-hour SMA

Technical levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 65.04
Today Daily Change 0.26
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 64.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 61.69
Daily SMA50 56.47
Daily SMA100 50.04
Daily SMA200 45.23
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 64.91
Previous Daily Low 63.11
Previous Weekly High 66.27
Previous Weekly Low 59.17
Previous Monthly High 63.72
Previous Monthly Low 51.6
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 64.22
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 63.8
Daily Pivot Point S1 63.63
Daily Pivot Point S2 62.47
Daily Pivot Point S3 61.82
Daily Pivot Point R1 65.43
Daily Pivot Point R2 66.07
Daily Pivot Point R3 67.23

 

 

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD turns lower from the 23.6% Fib retracement

EUR/USD is currently trading near 1.1920, representing a 0.10% drop on the day, having nearly tested 1.1932 during the overnight trade. That level marks the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pullback from 1.2349 to 1.1836. The short-term bias remains bearish with the 5- and 10-day Simple Moving Averages trending south and the 14-day Relative Strength Index hovering in the bearish territory below 50. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: 21-day SMA guards immediate upside above 1.3900

GBP/USD wavers around weekly top, fades upside momentum off-late. Sustained break of 10-day SMA, two-week-old falling trend line favor bulls. Bears will look for entries below three-month-old support line.

GBP/USD News

Dogecoin is at risk of plummeting, according to technicals

Dogecoin is at risk of plummeting, according to technicals

Dogecoin has been trading in a short-term downtrend, despite Mark Cuban's positive comments in the past two days. The digital asset is at risk of a significant drop if it can't stay above a critical support level.

Read more

Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox

Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox

Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.

Read more

