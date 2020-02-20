WTI pressured back below the $54 handle, bottoming formation capped at familiar resistance

- WTI is testing the $54 support, with price en-route to a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of $55.55 but offers now capping the progress.
- Speculative bulls repositioning on signs of strengthening product prices along with central bank stimulus to counter coronavirus pressures.
- WTI is capped in a bottoming pattern on the charts, meeting a familiar late Jan 2020 resistance.
The price of a barrel of oil has to lead a bid in the commodity complex this week, with the CRB index taking flight from the 107.80s to fresh intraday highs of 176.06 on Thursday. There is an air of optimism in the markets following signs that not only are new cases of the coronavirus slowing but the pragmatics of the People's Bank of China in response to the dramatic decline in demand will likely support a recovery in China's economy and such stimulus will revive lost demand.
Overnight in Asia, the PBoC, as widely expected, responded reduced the country’s benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) to lower borrowing costs and ease financial strains on companies hit by the virus epidemic.
The People's Bank of China interest rate decision
- China sets 1-year loan prime rate at 4.05% vs 4.15% a month earlier.
- China sets 5-year loan prime rate at 4.75% vs 4.80% a month earlier.
On Monday, the medium-term lending sought to ease the drag to the businesses from a coronavirus outbreak as well which boosted risk appetite and Chinese stock markets, filtering through to Asian and worldwide bourses in general. Despite the latest move, however, which Chinese indices were positive on the news, the MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares (ex-Japan) declined and Japan’s NIKKEI also trimmed the early day gains to 28,480. The general consensus is that the move can only help the Chinese economy so much and there is still plenty more stimulus that will be needed.
It is not a home run for bulls, yet
Similarly, oil prices will unlikely to find a sustained bid given just how much uncertainty and threats that remains global economic growth. Moreover, it is not just the coronavirus risks that the oil markets are focussed on.
"While Rosneft's sanctions may not translate into a severe disruption for energy markets, it will immediately hamper Venezuela's ability to export crude, which further removes oil from the market. Meanwhile, in Libya, there are few signs that a cease-fire may be brokered, as Tripoli’s port was forced to halt shipping amid hostilities," analysts at TD Securities explained. "In this context, the market is looking towards OPEC+ to grow their curtailment, as the group's compliance is reigned in but Saudi continues to keep exports elevated and Russia is seemingly reluctant to participate in further curtailments."
WTI levels
While the price of WTI has chalked out a bottoming pattern on the medium-term charts, bulls are failing at the late Jan highs and will require the 53 handle to hold if the 38.@% Fibonacci retracement target in the mid-55 handle can be achieved int he near term. Failures of below 53 the figure open prospects back to the depths of the 52 handle's support structure. A 50% mean reversion target of the recent bullish correction is located at 51.80 while a 61.8% retracement is located at 51.20.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|53.88
|Today Daily Change
|0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|0.79
|Today daily open
|53.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|52.06
|Daily SMA50
|56.86
|Daily SMA100
|56.37
|Daily SMA200
|56.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|53.72
|Previous Daily Low
|52.19
|Previous Weekly High
|52.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|49.59
|Previous Monthly High
|65.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|53.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|52.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|52.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|51.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|54.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|54.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|55.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trying to set an interim bottom
EUR/USD has been consolidating around 1.0800 for a second consecutive day, ignoring risk-off and broad dollar’s demand. The case for a corrective advance becomes stronger.
USD/JPY stabilizes around 112.00 fresh 2020 highs
The USD/JPY pair has finally stalled at 112.22 but holds on to most of its latest gains. Buyers defending the downside in the 111.60/70 price zone.
AUD/USD at an over one-decade low near 0.6600
An uptick in the Australian unemployment rate, moving further away from RBA’s desired 4.5% level took its toll on the Aussie, also pressured by ruling risk-off.
Gold jumps to the highest level since February 2013, around $1620 area
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1604 area and jumped to fresh multi-year tops during the mid-European session on Thursday.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.