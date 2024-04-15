WTI oscillates in range around $85.00 mark despite worsening Middle East crisis

- WTI kicks off the new week on a subdued note and reacts little to Iran’s attack on Israel.
- Worries about cooling fuel demand turn out to be a key factor capping the black liquid.
- The risk of a further escalation of tensions in the Middle East to help limit the downside.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude Oil prices fail to lure buyers despite Iran's attack on Israel over the weekend and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses during the Asian session on Monday. The commodity currently trades just below the $85.00/barrel mark, nearly unchanged for the day as traders now await Israel's response to the Iranian strike before placing fresh directional bets.
Iran launched explosive drones and missiles at Israel late on Saturday in retaliation for a suspected Israeli attack on its consulate in Syria earlier this month. This marks the first attack on Israel from another country in more than three decades and raises the risk of a broader region conflict, which could affect Oil supply from the Middle East. Meanwhile, Israeli officials are in favor of retaliation, though the US has said that it will not take part in any offensive action against Iran. This, in turn, is seen as a key reason behind the muted market reaction and acts as a headwind for Crude Oil prices.
The black liquid is further undermined by the fact that the International Energy Agency lowered the 2024 global oil demand growth forecast by 130,000 bpd to 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) on Friday. This comes on top of the official US data published by the Energy Information Administration last week, which showed an unexpected build in gasoline inventories and pointed to signs of cooling in fuel demand. Furthermore, bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may delay cutting interest rates in the wake of still-sticky inflation could hamper economic activity and dent fuel consumption.
Nevertheless, the aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop keeps traders on the sidelines and leads to subdued/range-bound price action on the first day of a new week. WTI Crude Oil prices, meanwhile, remain well within the striking distance of a multi-month peak, around the $87.10-$87.15 area touched on April 5, which should act as a key pivotal point. A sustained strength beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for an extension of the recent well-established uptrend witnessed over the past month or so.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.96
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|84.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.4
|Daily SMA50
|79.71
|Daily SMA100
|76.56
|Daily SMA200
|79.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|87.03
|Previous Daily Low
|84.8
|Previous Weekly High
|87.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|84.01
|Previous Monthly High
|83.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|85.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|86.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|84.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|86.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|87.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|88.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises toward 0.6700 as traders look through Middle East escalation
AUD/USD is on the front foot, heading toward 0.6700 in early Asian trading on Monday. The pair remains undeterred by the weekend's Iranian attack on Israel amid an improvement in risk sentiment. Traders look through the Middle East escalation, as major world economies urge restraint.
Gold regains poise above $2,350 amid Iran-Israel conflict
Gold price resumes uptrend on Middle East escalation after Iran attacked Israel over the weekend. US Dollar stays uninspired by geopolitical tensions, as risk sentiment remains in a sweeter spot. Gold likely to stay supported ahead of top-tier US Retail Sales data.
USD/JPY: Japanese Yen refreshes multi-decade low against USD, bears not ready to give up yet
The Japanese Yen continues to be undermined by the BoJ’s uncertain outlook about future rate hikes. Intervention fears and persistent geopolitical tensions could help limit losses for the safe-haven JPY.
ARB, STRK, AXS: Three token unlocks worth over $350 million to watch out for ahead of Bitcoin halving week
Several ecosystems have their unlock events lined up for next week, starting Sunday, April 14. Millions of dollars’ worth of tokens will be unleashed into the market, increasing the individual circulating supplies of the projects.
Week ahead: More inflation data on the way as rate cut bets thrown into disarray
CPI numbers due in the UK, Japan, Canada and New Zealand. China to also come into the spotlight as Q1 GDP eyed. US retail sales to kickstart the week as earnings season gets underway.