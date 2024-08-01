WTI oscillates in a range around $78.00, bulls await a move beyond 200-day SMA

WTI is seen consolidating the overnight strong gains amid mixed fundamental cues.

Middle East tensions act as a tailwind, though renewed USD buying caps the upside.

The fundamental backdrop favors bulls and should lend support to the black liquid.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude Oil prices struggle to capitalize on the previous day's strong move up and oscillate in a narrow range through the early European session on Thursday. The commodity currently trades around the $78.00 mark, with bulls awaiting a sustained strength beyond the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) before positioning for any further gains.

Against the backdrop of Israel's retaliation against Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran keeps the risk of a broader Middle East conflict in play. This, in turn, raises worries about supply disruptions from the key Oil producing region, which, along with data showing US inventories shrank more than expected for a fifth week in a row, acts as a tailwind for the black liquid.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA), in its report published on Wednesday, stated that crude oil inventories in the US went down by 3.4 million barrels to 433.0 million barrels during the week ending July 26. The reading was well below consensus estimates for a decline of 1.6 million barrels and pointed to strong fuel demand. That said, China's economic woes keep a lid on any meaningful upside for Crude Oil prices.

Apart from this, the emergence of some US Dollar (USD) buying turns out to be another factor holding back traders from placing fresh bullish bets around the USD-denominated commodity. Meanwhile, a goodish USD recovery from a three-week low runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly amid the Federal Reserve's (Fed) dovish outlook. This suggests that the path of least resistance for Crude Oil prices is to the upside.