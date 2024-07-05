WTI moves away from over two-month peak, holds above $83.00 as traders await US NFP

WTI attracts some sellers on Friday and reverses a part of the previous day’s move up.

Geopolitical tensions and forecasts of a peak summer fuel demand could lend support.

Traders now look to the US NFP for short-term opportunities on the last day of the week.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude Oil prices tick lower during the Asian session on Friday and for now, seem to have snapped a two-day winning streak, albeit lack follow-through selling. The commodity currently trades around the $83.20-$83.15 region and remains well within the striking distance of its highest level since April 26 touched on Tuesday.

The recent data showed that members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries had increased production in June for a second consecutive month. This points a less tight Oil markets in the coming months, which, in turn, is holding back bulls from placing fresh bets and weighing on the black liquid. That said, concerns about persistent supply disruptions in the Middle East should act as a tailwind for Crude Oil prices and help limit losses.

Moreover, the latest optimism over expectations of a pick up in fuel demand in the US during the travel-heavy summer season, along with speculations about OPEC+ cuts in the third quarter, should lend some support to Crude Oil prices. Adding to this, sustained US Dollar (USD) selling bias, amid bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut rates in September, suggests that the path of least resistance for the commodity remains to the upside.

The aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that any subsequent downtick might still be seen as a buying opportunity, though China's economic woes warrant caution before positioning for any further gains for Crude Oil prices. Nevertheless, the black liquid remains on track to register gains for the fourth successive week as market participants now look forward to the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for a fresh impetus.