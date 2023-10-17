WTI loses ground below $85.00, expects US-Venezuela Oil deal amid Middle East conflict

- Crude oil prices continue the losses after news on the US-Venezuela Oil deal.
- US could sign a pact with the Venezuelan government involving easing sanctions on its oil industry.
- Traders appear to be adopting a wait-and-see approach; seeking more cues related to the Middle East conflict.
The Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price experiences a consecutive decline on the second day, trading lower around $85.10 per barrel during the Asian session on Tuesday. The easing of crude oil prices is likely associated with reports indicating that the US and Venezuela could potentially reach a deal that would result in an increase in global oil production.
News surfaced that the US and Venezuelan governments could potentially sign a pact as early as Tuesday. This agreement would involve easing sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry in exchange for a "competitive, monitored presidential election" in the country, according to Reuters.
The prospect of such a deal has implications for the oil market, as it could lead to an increase in oil supply and potentially cap higher prices. This development comes in the context of output cuts by major oil-producing countries such as Saudi Arabia and Russia, shaping the dynamics of the global oil industry.
However, the market appears to be adopting a wait-and-see approach among traders, who are anticipating more cues and developments related to the Middle East conflict.
Furthermore, the ongoing Middle East conflict between Israel and Hamas is contributing to the upward movement in oil prices. Despite diplomatic efforts to arrange a ceasefire, they have so far been unsuccessful.
The heightened geopolitical tension in the region raises the risk of a broader conflict in the Middle East, with potential implications for oil supplies from the world's top oil-producing region. These developments are perceived as a potential tailwind for Crude Oil prices, as concerns over potential supply disruptions contribute to market uncertainties.
Recent developments involve the United States (US) adopting a more stringent stance against Russia by imposing sanctions on two shipping companies. Given Russia's significant role in global crude oil exports, increased scrutiny from the US on its shipments has the potential to impact the global oil supply.
According to the latest Reuters poll, there is an expectation of a slowdown in China's economy during the third quarter. The forecast indicates a year-on-year GDP growth rate of 4.4%, down from 6.3% in the second quarter. Additionally, the quarter-on-quarter GDP forecast for Q3 is 1.0%. The poll anticipates China's economy to grow by 5.0% in 2023.
These data points collectively suggest a progressively softer outlook for the Chinese economy, primarily attributed to weakening domestic demand conditions. The potential impact extends beyond the domestic economy, as China holds the position of the largest oil importer globally.
WTI US OIL: technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.88
|Today Daily Change
|-0.82
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.96
|Today daily open
|85.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|87.08
|Daily SMA50
|84.99
|Daily SMA100
|79.34
|Daily SMA200
|77.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|87.01
|Previous Daily Low
|85.07
|Previous Weekly High
|86.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.45
|Previous Monthly High
|93.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|85.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|86.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|84.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|86.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|87.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|88.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds hawkish RBA Minutes-led gains near 0.6350
AUD/USD is consolidating gains near 0.6350, as buyers cheer hawkish RBA Minutes. A renewed US Dollar demand amid a mixed mood is capping the upside in the pair. US Retail Sales and RBA Bullock's speech are next of note for Aussie traders.
EUR/USD stays pressured near 1.0550, German ZEW, US Retail Sales eyed
EUR/USD is keeping losses near 1.0550 in the early European morning on Tuesday. Resurgent US Dollar demand is weighing on the pair amid a cautious mood. Markets await Germany's ZEW Survey and US Retail Sales data for fresh trading incentives.
Gold buyers stay hopeful whilst above the $1,900 mark
Gold is trading on the back foot early Tuesday, having opened below the key $1,923 resistance level. Despite the renewed weakness in XAU/USD price, it remains well within Monday’s trading range.
Shiba Inu price rises 6% as SHIB pivots to the lower mean threshold
Shiba Inu price is pulling north, in an attempted recovery rally after a steep fall. It comes as the broader market continues to navigate volatility resulting from the Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) mania.
Dollar to seek direction from US retail sales as yield rally stalls
Retail sales in America likely grew at a more moderate pace in September. Will the data support a Fed pause in November? Or will it fuel the rally in yields and the dollar when it’s out on Tuesday (12:30 GMT).