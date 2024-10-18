WTI inches higher to near $70.50 following drop in US Oil stocks

- WTI gained ground due to an unexpected drop in US Oil inventories.
- US Crude Oil Stock declined by 2.192 million barrels in the previous week, against the expected 2.3-million-barrel increase.
- Israel's military and the Shin Bet security service confirmed the killing of the militant leader Yahya Sinwar on Wednesday.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price extends its gains for the second consecutive day, trading around $70.40 per barrel during Asian hours on Friday. The rise in crude Oil prices was supported by an unexpected drop in US Oil inventories.
According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), US Crude Oil Stock fell by 2.192 million barrels in the week ending October 11, defying market expectations of a 2.3 million barrel increase and contrasting with the previous week's 5.81 million barrel rise.
In addition to the drop in US Oil inventories, rising tensions in the Middle East are providing further support for Oil prices. Israel's military and the Shin Bet security service confirmed on Thursday that Yahya Sinwar, the Gaza Strip Chief of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, was killed by Israeli forces during an operation in southern Gaza on Wednesday.
The killing of Sinwar has heightened concerns, especially among the families of Israeli hostages taken to Gaza by Hamas, who fear their loved ones may now be in greater danger following the killing of the militant leader, according to Reuters.
However, the upside potential for WTI Oil prices may be limited as the EIA report showed that US crude Oil production reached a record high of 13.5 million barrels per day last week. Additionally, Libyan Oil output has resumed, and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies (OPEC+) have plans to further unwind production cuts in 2025, as reported by Reuters.
On Tuesday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) indicated that the global Oil market is heading for a significant surplus in the coming year. While world Oil demand is expected to rise by 860,000 barrels per day in 2024, this is a downward revision of 40,000 barrels per day from the previous forecast. The IEA attributed this to slower economic growth in China and a shift toward electric vehicles, which have begun to reshape the Oil demand outlook for China, the world's largest Oil importer.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps range above 0.6700 after Chinese macro data
AUD/USD keeps its range above 0.6700 in the Asian session on Friday. The pair fails to benefit due to mixed Chinese GDP and activity data, although it continues to draw support from hawkish RBA expectations and a broad US Dollar retreat. Fedspeak is next in focus.
Gold price conquers $2,700 for the first time on record
Gold price breaks through $2,700 for the first time on record in Friday's Asian trading. Gold price capitalizes on Middle East tensions and the expected rate cuts by major central banks, including the Fed. Further, the uncertainty around the US Presidential election benefits the safe-haven.
USD/JPY weakens to near 150.00 after Japanese verbal intervention
USD/JPY is off the highs, trading close to 150.00 in Friday's Asian trading, undermined by the Japanese verbal intervention and a broad-based US Dollar pullback. A tepid risk sentiment aids the safe-haven Japanese Yen, keeping the pair on the backfoot ahead of Fedspeak.
XRP gains as SEC’s appeal faces jeopardy over deadline confusion in lawsuit
Ripple gains on Thursday as traders digest the uncertainty in the Securities & Exchange Commission’s appeal in the lawsuit. A spokesperson from the US-based financial regulator has confirmed that the process has been followed and the relevant documents will be available publicly soon.
Retail Sales post broad advance in September
Despite worries about the financial health of the consumer and potential weakening in the labor market, U.S. retailers had a solid month in September. Control group sales rose more than twice the expected amount, pointing to stronger Q3 consumer spending.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.