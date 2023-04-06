WTI ignores risk aversion, downbeat Oil inventories to pare losses around $80.50 as US Dollar retreats

- WTI portrays bullish consolidation around 10-week high, picks up bids of late.
- US Dollar’s corrective bounce, risk-off mood and downbeat EIA stockpiles previously probed Oil buyers.
- Geopolitical woes, the greenback’s fresh downside keeps WTI bulls hopeful ahead of key US jobs report.
WTI crude oil regains upside momentum, following the first daily negative in five, as the US Dollar reverses the previous day’s corrective bounce. That said, the black gold picks up bids to print mild gains around $80.55 by the press time of early Thursday morning in Asia.
That said, the US Dollar’s corrective bounce joined downbeat Oil inventory data to trigger a pullback in the commodity prices. Also challenging the WTI buyers were recession fears. However, the broad USD weakness and geopolitical tensions emanating from China and Russia keeps the buyers of the energy benchmark hopeful.
The weekly stockpile data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) marked -3.739M figure versus -2.329M market forecasts and -7.489M prior. Earlier in the week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) also flashed downbeat inventory data for the week ended on March 31, -4.346M versus -6.076M prior.
Elsewhere, US Dollar Index (DXY) fades bounce off two-month low as it retreats to 101.82 by the press time amid recently increased odds of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) no rate hike in May. It should be noted that downbeat US data allowed the hawkish Fed bets to reverse earlier in the week.
After a disappointing 19-month low of the US JOLTS Job Openings for February, the ADP Employment Change for March dropped to 145K from 200K expected and an upwardly revised prior of 261K. On the same line, the final readings of S&P Global Composite and Services PMIs for March also came in downbeat as the former one declined to 52.3 from 53.3 preliminary estimations while the Services PMI dropped to 52.6 from 53.8 anticipated earlier. More importantly, the US ISM Services PMI for the said month amplified pessimism as it dropped to 51.2 versus 54.5 expected and 55.1 prior.
It should be noted that CME’s FedWatch Tool suggests a nearly 57.0% of chance that the US central bank will pause its rate hike trajectory in May.
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses while tracing the Wall Street benchmarks. However, the yields remain pressured and weigh on the US Dollar. It’s worth noting that the benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yields dropped in the last five consecutive days to refresh a seven-month low on Wednesday while the two-year counterpart also printed a four-day downtrend before bouncing off 3.79% at the latest.
Moving on, second-tier US employment clues and risk catalysts may entertain WTI crude oil traders ahead of Friday’s key Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP).
Technical analysis
A four-month-old resistance line challenges WTI crude oil buyers around $81.80. The likely pullback, however, remains elusive unless the quote stays beyond ascending support line from March 24, close to $79.20 at the latest.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|80.54
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|80.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.98
|Daily SMA50
|75.76
|Daily SMA100
|76.81
|Daily SMA200
|83.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.25
|Previous Daily Low
|79.75
|Previous Weekly High
|75.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.18
|Previous Monthly High
|80.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|78.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|78.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains 0.6700 in a corrective bounce ahead of Australia trade numbers, China PMI
AUD/USD picks up bids to pare recent losses around 0.6720 as it braces for the Aussie foreign trade numbers for February and China’s Caixin Services PMI for March on early Thursday.
USD/JPY bears pounce in the opèn and take out 131.00
USD/JPY is down on the day so far losing some 0.2% and printing a low of 130.99 from 131.33 the high in a firm sell-off in the Asian morning. The underlying trend for the US Dollar remained tilted to the downside mid week although traders have started to pare back shorts across the board.
Gold turns sideways after a wild gyration above $2,020 as investors eye key US NFP
Gold price is showing a lackluster performance above $2,020.00 in the early Tokyo session. The precious metal witnessed a wild gyration after the release of weak United States Employment data on Wednesday.
Why selling pressure could be lower than expected post Ethereum’s Shanghai/Capella update
Ethereum Shanghai/Capella update (Shapella), scheduled for April 12 at 22:27:35 UTC is almost here. The upgrade will enable users to withdraw their staked ETH (stETH) via the “Beacon Chain,” a platform that initially supported the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) migration.
Recession trades to the rescue
S&P 500 finally turned south in line with the medium-term outlook, in reaction to the underwhelming JOLTS data. Job market deterioration is finally getting reflected as per the Mar/Apr timing for issues to arrive. Unemployment claims rising and finally non-farm payrolls would come to reflect that.