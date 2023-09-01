Share:
  • Saudi Arabia expected to extend its 1 million bpd output cut into October.
  • Russia agrees with OPEC to cut exports next month.
  • Positive business activity reports from China improve the oil demand outlook.
  • US unemployment rate rises, wage growth slows, potentially pausing interest rate hikes.

Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, rose to a new year-to-date (YTD)  high of $85.57, snapping a two-week losing streak due to additional supply cuts led by Saudi Arabia and Russia. WTI is trading at $85.56. gains 2.79%.

Saudi Arabia and Russia lead supply cuts as US commercial crude inventories drop, boosting WTI prices

Saudi Arabia is expected to extend its 1 million barrels per day (bpd) output into October. According to its Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Russia has already agreed with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies to cut its exports next month.

In the meantime, commercial crude inventories in the US dropped in five of the last six weeks, suggesting demand for WTI is increasing, as revealed by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

In the meantime, better-than-expected reports of business activity in China improved oil’s demand outlook, which was already battered by soft PMI readings across Europe and in the UK.

A closely monitored US report on Friday revealed an increase in the unemployment rate and a slowdown in wage growth. These developments reinforce anticipations of pausing the trajectory of interest rate hikes.

As a sign of potential future supply, the count of US oil rigs remained steady at 512 for the current week. According to energy services company Baker Hughes, this figure is at its lowest since February 2022.

WTI Technical Levels

WTI US OIL

Overview
Today last price 85.57
Today Daily Change 2.32
Today Daily Change % 2.79
Today daily open 83.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 81
Daily SMA50 77.41
Daily SMA100 75.11
Daily SMA200 76
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 83.37
Previous Daily Low 81.24
Previous Weekly High 81.68
Previous Weekly Low 77.53
Previous Monthly High 84.32
Previous Monthly Low 77.53
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 82.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 82.05
Daily Pivot Point S1 81.87
Daily Pivot Point S2 80.49
Daily Pivot Point S3 79.74
Daily Pivot Point R1 84
Daily Pivot Point R2 84.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 86.13

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures