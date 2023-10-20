WTI giving back some of Thursday's gains, tests below $88.00

- Crude Oil prices are seeing a tentative step back after tipping into a 13-day high early on Friday.
- WTI tested back into the $88.00 handle, but plenty of bidding strength remains as markets weigh geopolitical concerns.
- Bidding interest remains high in Crude Oil, and downside moves will face continued upside pressure.
West Texas Intermediary (WTI) Crude Oil prices are on the lower side for Friday, albeit slightly as ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Gaza Strip threaten to spill over and global production continues to flub barrel demand.
Thursday's run up the charts in spot Crude prices saw a mild extension into early Friday, sending WTI into $89.64 to retest its highest bids in almost three trading weeks before a relief pullback pinged just south of $88.00 per barrel.
Price action is now firming up in the midrange with Crude Oil bids testing back and forth near the $88.00 neighborhood as energies traders weigh their options heading into the weekend market close.
Geopolitical tensions between Israel and Hamas continue to weigh on oil markets as investors fret over a potential spillover that could destabilize the region near the Strait of Hormuz; while Israel and Palestine are not major players in Crude Oil markets, the nearby Strait of Hormuz is a key chokepoint for global oil supply, seeing a fifth of all oil supply pass through its waters.
It was revealed this week that the US is set to lift sanctions on Venezuelan crude oil exports in a bid to prop up woefully under-supplied global oil markets, which took WTI lower in the mid-week, but Venezuelan oil producers remain drastically below capacity, and it will take some time for Venezuelan barrels to begin eating away at undersupply.
WTI Technical Outlook
Crude Oil has continued a healthy rebound from October's early dip into $80.63, with WTI bids still up around 9% from the month's early swing low, and a bullish continuation will pave the way for a run at September's high bids near $94.00.
The downside is getting capped off by the 50-day Simple Moving Average, currently pushing higher from just south of $86.00, and daily candlesticks have so far been unwilling to push too far past the technical barrier, with the 200-day SMA rolling over into a bullish stance from $78.00
WTI Daily Chart
WTI Technical Levels
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|88.51
|Today Daily Change
|-0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|89.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|86.76
|Daily SMA50
|85.27
|Daily SMA100
|79.89
|Daily SMA200
|77.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|89.39
|Previous Daily Low
|85.39
|Previous Weekly High
|86.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.45
|Previous Monthly High
|93.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|87.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|86.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|86.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.5
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in daily range below 1.0600
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight channel below 1.0600 on Friday. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the cautious market stance helps the US Dollar hold its ground and makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction.
GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.2100 following earlier decline
GBP/USD declined to the 1.2100 area following the disappointing UK data earlier in the day but managed to recover toward 1.2150. Market mood remains sour as investors stay focused on headlines surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict ahead of the weekend.
Gold gathers bullish momentum, tests $1,990
Gold extended its weekly rally and climbed to the $1,990 area for the first time in five months on Friday. XAU/USD continues to benefit from safe-haven flows as investors look to reduce risk exposure, while the downward correction in US yields provides an additional boost.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls can make or break 2023 rally
Bitcoin (BTC) price produced a lower low on August 28 on the weekly time frame. This move came after a sustained uptrend throughout 2023, which yielded 91.50% year-to-date returns.
Upcoming major country central bank interest rate decision
Canada's CPI dropped from 4% in August to 3.8% in September. The Bank of Canada's upcoming rate decision is crucial, leaving room for potential hikes amid persistent inflationary pressures.