- WTI is trimming some of its Tuesday’s losses, up by 0.80% in the North American session
- US EIA stockpiles shed 7.06 million barrels last week, spurring a jump in oil prices.
- China’s slower-than-expected growth pace, and Iran’s nuclear deal agreement, put a lid on higher oil prices.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices seesaw in a thin trading session after a US stockpile inventory spurred an uptick in oil prices when the US EIA revealed its weekly report illustrating that demand remains strong. At the same time, the US assesses Iran’s proposals for a nuclear deal.
In the meantime, WTI is trading at $87.84 PB, above its opening price, registering gains of 0.85% after hitting a daily low of $85.90.
WTI rises on lower US stockpiles
Sentiment deteriorated since the beginning of the European session. European bourses ended in the red, while US equities are dropping. The greenback rises, underpinned by Investors’ appetite for safe-haven assets, with the US Dollar Index hitting fresh three-week highs around 106.943, but at the time of writing, is at 106.752, up 0.27%.
The US EIA report showed that inventories fell by 7.06 million last week, while exports increased due to European buyers replacing Russia’s oil. Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) new Secretary Haitham Al Ghais said that he was confident that global oil demand would increase by almost 3 million barrels a day, in 2022, via Bloomberg.
Aside from this, worries that China’s economy might grow at a slower pace keep oil participants uneasy. China’s Premier Li Kequiang demanded local officials, that account for 40% of China’s economy, to bolster growth measures following softer-than-expected Industrial Production and Retail sales.
Therefore, the WTI outlook is slightly tilted to the downside, as further news points to lower demand but increasing offers, exacerbating downward pressure on oil prices.
WTI Key Technical Levels
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|87.84
|Today Daily Change
|0.66
|Today Daily Change %
|0.76
|Today daily open
|86.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.77
|Daily SMA50
|100.72
|Daily SMA100
|103.38
|Daily SMA200
|94.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.09
|Previous Daily Low
|85.39
|Previous Weekly High
|94.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|86.64
|Previous Monthly High
|109.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|88.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|87.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|88.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|84.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|80.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|89.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ticks higher with FOMC Meeting Minutes
EUR/USD ticked north following the release of the Federal Reserve’s document but remains subdued below the 1.0200 figure. US policymakers unanimously agreed to hike rates by 75 bps, seeing a slowing pace of hikes at some point.
GBP/USD extends recovery but remains in the red
GBP/USD is trading at around 1.2070, bouncing from an intraday low of 1.2027 but still down on the day. FOMC Meeting Minutes underpin high-yielding assets as policymakers hint at softer rate hikes in the near future.
Gold bears pressuring a critical Fibonacci support
The dollar is the overall winner across the FX board today and ahead of the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes, with gold trading near a fresh one-week low. XAUUSD is pressuring the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily advance.
Shiba Inu on fire, another price rally around the corner?
Shiba is closer to its breakout according to analysts. While declining trade volume and inflows to SHIB are typical of a bearish trend reversal, analysts remain bullish on SHIB. They predict recovery after the meme coin yielded nearly 50% gains within a week.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!