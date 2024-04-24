WTI flat lines around $83.25 area, downside seems limited amid positive demand outlook

- WTI consolidates in a narrow range and is influenced by a combination of diverging forces.
- Easing geopolitical risks acts as a headwind, though improving demand outlook lends support.
- Traders look to US Durable Goods Orders and the official US inventory data for a fresh impetus.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude Oil prices struggle to build on the overnight bounce from the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support near the $80.75 area and oscillate in a range during the Asian session on Wednesday. The commodity currently trades around the $83.25 region, nearly unchanged for the day, and is influenced by a combination of diverging forces.
Concerns about a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East eased after Iran signaled that it has no plans to retaliate against the Israeli limited-scale missile strike. This reduces the risk premium from markets and acts as a headwind for Crude Oil prices. That said, the Israel-Hamas war, so far, has shown little signs of abating, keeping risks of Middle Eastern geopolitics in play and lending some support to the black liquid.
Adding to this, expectations that major central banks will cut interest rates to support economic growth, which, in turn, will boost fuel consumption, and a surprise drop in US crude inventories last week help limit the downside for Crude Oil prices. In fact, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday that US oil inventories fell by 3.2 million barrels during the week to April 19 and added to the optimism over improving demand.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) languishes near its lowest level in over a week in the wake of Tuesday's disappointing US PMI prints for April and further seems to lend support to the commodity. That said, expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep rates higher for longer support prospects for the emergence of some USD dip-buying and warrants caution before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move for Crude Oil prices.
Traders now look forward to the official US crude inventory data for confirmation of the big drawdown and some meaningful impetus. Apart from this, the release of the US Durable Goods Orders might influence the USD and produce short-term trading opportunities around Crude Oil prices. The focus, however, remains on the Advance US Q1 GDP report and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.24
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|83.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.98
|Daily SMA50
|80.88
|Daily SMA100
|77.1
|Daily SMA200
|79.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.28
|Previous Daily Low
|80.76
|Previous Weekly High
|85.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.05
|Previous Monthly High
|83.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|86.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
