WTI extends losses to near $76.00 due to concern over prolonging of higher interest rates

The escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East has sparked concerns regarding possible disruptions to the oil supply. However, despite these concerns, significant supply constraints have not yet materialized. In addition, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan announced on Sunday that negotiators from the United States , Egypt, Qatar, and Israel had reached a preliminary agreement on a hostage deal during discussions in Paris.

Furthermore, hawkish remarks from officials at the Federal Reserve (Fed) have signaled a continuation of higher Fed rates . John C. Williams, President of the New York Federal Reserve, suggested in an interview that rate cuts might be possible later in the year, but emphasized that they would only be implemented if deemed appropriate. Similarly, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher J. Waller has proposed delaying any rate cuts for a few months to assess whether January's high inflation report was an anomaly.

The global trend of higher interest rates is dampening economic activities, thereby reducing the consumption of Crude oil and resulting in lower demand. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes highlighted concerns about interest rate cuts, signaling a preference for maintaining higher borrowing costs to combat persistent inflationary pressures. This stance has contributed to the moderation in oil prices.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices extend their decline for the second consecutive session, hovering near $76.00 per barrel during the Asian trading session on Monday. The downward pressure on Crude oil prices can be attributed to uncertainties surrounding demand, likely influenced by heightened global risk sentiment. This sentiment could prompt central banks to adopt a patient stance regarding the trajectory of interest rates.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.