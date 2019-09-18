WTI down over 1% and enroute to a  61.8% Fibo and Aug resistance

- Saudi Aramco has already restored 50% of lost production.
- WTI enroute to the 61.8% Fibo and Aug resistance.
The price of oil has fallen in recent trade, down over 1.4% at the time of writing having travelled between a range of $59.41 and $57.72. Indeed, Yemen's Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran, say they were responsible for the drone strikes have warned of more to come and the market is on edge.
Trump and the UK have discussed a 'united diplomatic response' to the Saudi Arabian attack which is contrary to the belief that war could be averted. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery dropped 65 cents, or 1.1%, to $58.69 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after shedding 5.7% on Tuesday.
Saudis are using its reserves to supply oil to customers
Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that Saudi Aramco has already restored 50% of lost production since the weekend disruption. The Wall Street Journal reported that the Saudis are using its reserves to supply oil to customers is already supplying customers at pre-attack levels and the kingdom expects normal production of 9.8 million barrels a day will return by the end of September.
WTI levels
The price surged to the vicinity of a 127.20% Fibonacci extension of the July swing highs to Aug swing lows but has since moved back below the 58 handle and is enroute to the 61.8% Fibo and Aug resistance just below the 57 handle. On a re-escalation of fundamentals, the April highs at 66.58 will b back in vouge.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|57.87
|Today Daily Change
|-0.74
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.26
|Today daily open
|58.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|56.03
|Daily SMA50
|56.15
|Daily SMA100
|57.08
|Daily SMA200
|56.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|62.38
|Previous Daily Low
|58.28
|Previous Weekly High
|58.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|53.95
|Previous Monthly High
|58.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|59.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|60.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|57.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|55.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|53.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|61.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|63.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|65.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
