WTI crude oil eases from eight-year high to $86.00 as post-Fed risk-aversion dominates

- WTI crude oil prices step back from multi-day high, stays pressured around intraday low of late.
- Fed-led fears propel US Treasury yields and US dollar but Russia-linked geopolitical tensions keep oil buyers hopeful.
- EIA inventories contrasted API stockpiles, China’s Evergrande, virus woes add to the risk-off mood.
- US Q4 Advance GDP, Durable Goods Orders eyed for fresh impulse.
WTI crude oil prices consolidate gains near eight-year high, easing to $86.00 amid early Thursday morning in Europe.
In doing so, the black gold respects the broad risk-off mood, as well as downbeat official weekly inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). However, the bulls remain hopeful as geopolitical tussles between Russia and Ukraine stay on the table.
Market sentiment sours after the Fed matched the broad consensus of offering a hawkish halt. the US Federal Reserve (Fed) matched wide market expectations to keep benchmark interest rates and tapering targets intact during Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. However, the interesting part from the Monetary Policy Statement was, “The Committee expects it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate.”
On a different page, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed how they could advance forward together regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, per the US state department spokesperson. It’s worth noting that the US State Department earlier warned Russia over Nordstorm 2 oil pipeline if it invades Ukraine.
Elsewhere, Evergrande said it is targeting a restructuring proposal within six months whereas the virus woes escalate in Japan.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures drop 1.5% while the US 10-year Treasury yields remain firmer around 1.85%, after rising the most in three weeks the previous day.
It’s worth noting that the weekly EIA stockpiles rose past the -0.728M forecast and 0.515M markets expectations to 2.377M at the latest. Earlier in the week, the private industry report, from the American Petroleum Institute (API), showed that the oil inventories shrank 0.872M versus the previous addition of 1.404M.
Looking forward, WTI crude oil traders will pay attention to the aforementioned risk catalysts for fresh impulse, mostly to confirm further bearish bias. However, the first readings of the US Q4 GDP and Durable Goods Orders for December will be important to watch afterward.
Read: US GDP Preview: Inflation component could steal the show, boost dollar, already buoyed by Russia
Technical analysis
Although overbought RSI conditions do challenge WTI bulls, the oil sellers may not take risk of entry until witnessing a clear downside break of the 10-DMA level surrounding $84.80. Even so, an ascending support line from December 20, near $83.50, will challenge the bears.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|86.09
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24%
|Today daily open
|86.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.14
|Daily SMA50
|75.76
|Daily SMA100
|76.84
|Daily SMA200
|72.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|87.48
|Previous Daily Low
|84.64
|Previous Weekly High
|86.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.64
|Previous Monthly High
|77.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|62.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|86.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|85.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|84.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|87.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|88.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|90.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured as shares slump on Powell's hawkish rhetoric
EUR/USD bears stay in control as Asian shares take a plunge. The Fed's hawkishness is reverberating throughout global markets, weighing on risk-sensitive currencies. The US dollar is bid in Asia and risk aversion remains in play.
GBP/USD refreshes monthly low under 1.3450 as Fed, Brexit and UK politics favor bears
GBP/USD takes offers to renew monthly low, down for the second consecutive day. EU to sue UK over deal in bonkers, delay in Brexit talks over NI. Sue Grey's report awaited as UK PM Johnson defends drinks party, animal evacuation from Afghanistan adds to the problems.
Gold bears await US Q4 GDP for the next leg lower Premium
Gold price is licking its wounds near weekly lows of $1,813, as bears take a breather in the aftermath of the Fed decision while waiting for the US advance Q4 GDP and Durable goods data. The US economy is likely to have regained steam in Q4, 2021.
Why Bitcoin price could form a bottom following the January 28 options expiry
Bitcoin open interest volume by expiry date indicates a majority of bearish sentiment in the market. BTC options worth roughly $2 billion will expire by the end of this week. However, options expiry has correlated with massive liquidations and price crashes in the past.
US GDP Preview: Inflation component could steal the show, boost dollar. Premium
More than double than pre-pandemic – the 5% annualized growth rate expected for the fourth quarter is a reason to be cheerful. That may boost the dollar, but not stocks, which are wary of tighter monetary policy from the Fed.