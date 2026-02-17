TRENDING:
Canada CPI
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/USD Price Forecast: At make or a break near 1.3600

  • GBP/USD recovers half of its intraday losses, which were prompted by weak UK employment data.
  • The UK Unemployment Rate jumps to 5.2%, the highest level seen in five years.
  • The Cable trades cautiously near the lower boundary of the Symmetrical Triangle formation.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: At make or a break near 1.3600
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The GBP/USD pair claws back half of its early losses during the European trading session on Tuesday, but is still 0.23% down to near 1.3600. The Cable faced intense selling pressure as the Pound Sterling (GBP) declined after the release of the United Kingdom (UK) labor market data for the three months ending December, which showed further deterioration in the job market.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the ILO Unemployment Rate accelerated to 5.2%, the highest level seen in five years. Economists expected the jobless rate to have remained steady at 5.1%. The number of jobs created during the period was 52K, lower than the prior reading of 82K.

Average Earnings Excluding Bonuses, a key measure of wage growth, dropped to 4.2% Year-on-Year (YoY), as expected, from the previous reading of 4.4%, revised lower from 4.5%. Average Earnings Including Bonuses fell to 4.2% from 4.6% in the three months ending in November.

Going forward, investors will focus on the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January, which will be released on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades broadly stable ahead of the opening of the United States (US) markets after an elongated weekend.

GBP/USD technical analysis

GBP/USD trades lower at 1.3594 at the press time. Price sits beneath the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3624. The average edges lower, underscoring a soft short-term bias.

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 42 stays below the 50 midline, confirming waning momentum. The descending trend line from 1.3907 caps advances, with resistance near 1.3652. A clear break above that barrier would shift the bias toward recovery.

On the contrary, the rising trend line from 1.3366 underpins the setup, offering support near 1.3596. A close below this base would leave the pair vulnerable to further downside towards the psychological level of 1.3500.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Economic Indicator

ILO Unemployment Rate (3M)

The ILO Unemployment Rate released by the UK Office for National Statistics is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force. It is a leading indicator for the UK Economy. If the rate goes up, it indicates a lack of expansion within the UK labor market. As a result, a rise leads to a weakening of the UK economy. Generally, a decrease of the figure is seen as bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while an increase is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Last release: Tue Feb 17, 2026 07:00

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: 5.2%

Consensus: 5.1%

Previous: 5.1%

Source: Office for National Statistics

The Unemployment Rate is the broadest indicator of Britain’s labor market. The figure is highlighted by the broad media, beyond the financial sector, giving the publication a more significant impact despite its late publication. It is released around six weeks after the month ends. While the Bank of England is tasked with maintaining price stability, there is a substantial inverse correlation between unemployment and inflation. A higher than expected figure tends to be GBP-bearish.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays weak near 1.1850 after dismal German ZEW data

EUR/USD stays weak near 1.1850 after dismal German ZEW data

EUR/USD remains in the red near 1.1850 in the European session on Tuesday. A broad US Dollar bullish consolidation combined with a softer risk tone keep the pair undermined alongside downbeat German ZEW sentiment readings for February. 

GBP/USD holds losees near 1.3600 after weak UK jobs report

GBP/USD holds losees near 1.3600 after weak UK jobs report

GBP/USD is holding moderate losses near the 1.3600 level in Tuesday's European trading. The United Kingdom employment data suggested worsening labor market conditions, bolstering bets for a BoE interest rate cut next month. This narrative keeps the Pound Sterling under bearish pressure. 

Gold pares intraday losses; keeps the red above $4,900 amid receding safe-haven demand

Gold pares intraday losses; keeps the red above $4,900 amid receding safe-haven demand

Gold (XAU/USD) attracts some follow-through selling for the second straight day and dives to over a one-week low, around the $4,858 area, heading into the European session on Tuesday. 

Canada CPI expected to show sticky inflation in January, still above BoC’s target

Canada CPI expected to show sticky inflation in January, still above BoC’s target

Economists see the headline CPI rising by 2.4% in a year to January, still above the BoC’s target and matching December’s increase. On a monthly basis, prices are expected to rise by 0.1%.

UK jobs market weakens, bolstering rate cut hopes

UK jobs market weakens, bolstering rate cut hopes

In the UK, the latest jobs report made for difficult reading. Nonetheless, this represents yet another reminder for the Bank of England that they need to act swiftly given the collapse in inflation expected over the coming months. 

Stellar mixed sentiment caps recovery

Stellar mixed sentiment caps recovery

Stellar price remains under pressure, trading at $0.170 on Tuesday after failing to close above the key resistance on Sunday. The derivatives metric supports the bearish sentiment, with XLM’s short bets rising among traders and funding rates turning negative.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers