TRENDING:
Canada CPI
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD languishes below 1.1850 following weak Eurozone sentiment data

  • EUR/USD remains capped below 1.1850, in a downtrend from last week's highs at 1.1925.
  • German and Eurozone Economic Sentiment Index deteriorated against expectations in February.
  • The US Dollar shows a mild upside bias ahead of key US data due later in the week.
EUR/USD languishes below 1.1850 following weak Eurozone sentiment data
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) remains offered against the US Dollar (USD) for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The pair’s recovery attempt from fresh one-week lows at 1.1828 remains capped below the 1.1850 line so far, amid a broader downtrend from 1.1925 highs last week. The downbeat ZEW Economic Sentiment Survey released earlier on Tuesday has failed to support the common currency.

Institutional investors’ sentiment about the German economy deteriorated to 58.3 in February from 59.6 in January, below market expectations of an improvement to 65.0, according to data from the ZEW survey released earlier on Tuesday. The confidence about the current economic situation improved to -65.9 from -72.7 in January, but it fell short of the -65.7 market consensus.

Likewise, the Eurozone’s Economic Sentiment Index fell to 39.4 in February, from 40.8, instead of improving to 45.2 as markets had anticipated.

Earlier on the day, the German Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) confirmed that inflation contracted 0.1% for the second consecutive month in January, while year-on-year, consumer prices grew 2.1%, unchanged from December. These figures add pressure keep the speculation about further European Central Bank monetary easing alive, and add bearish pressure on the Euro.

The Greenback, on the other hand, maintains a mild bullish tone this week with trade volumes thin as US markets return from a long weekend. Later on Tuesday, the New York Empire State Manufacturing Index might provide some guidance to the USD. Investors, however, might keep a wait-and-see stance ahead of the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting, due on Wednesday, and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Personal Consumption (PCE) inflation figures, on Friday.

Economic Indicator

ZEW Survey – Economic Sentiment

The Economic Sentiment published by the Zentrum für Europäische Wirtschaftsforschung measures the institutional investor sentiment, reflecting the difference between the share of investors that are optimistic and the share of analysts that are pessimistic. Generally speaking, an optimistic view is considered as positive (or bullish) for the EUR, whereas a pessimistic view is considered as negative (or bearish).

Read more.

Last release: Tue Feb 17, 2026 10:00

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: 58.3

Consensus: 65

Previous: 59.6

Source: ZEW - Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research

Economic Indicator

ZEW Survey – Current Situation

The Economic Sentiment published by the Zentrum für Europäische Wirtschaftsforschung measures the institutional investor sentiment, reflecting the difference between the share of investors that are optimistic and the share of analysts that are pessimistic. Generally speaking, an optimistic view is considered as positive (or bullish) for the EUR, whereas a pessimistic view is considered as negative (or bearish).

Read more.

Last release: Tue Feb 17, 2026 10:00

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: -65.9

Consensus: -65.7

Previous: -72.7

Source: ZEW - Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays weak near 1.1850 after dismal German ZEW data

EUR/USD stays weak near 1.1850 after dismal German ZEW data

EUR/USD remains in the red near 1.1850 in the European session on Tuesday. A broad US Dollar bullish consolidation combined with a softer risk tone keep the pair undermined alongside downbeat German ZEW sentiment readings for February. 

GBP/USD holds losees near 1.3600 after weak UK jobs report

GBP/USD holds losees near 1.3600 after weak UK jobs report

GBP/USD is holding moderate losses near the 1.3600 level in Tuesday's European trading. The United Kingdom employment data suggested worsening labor market conditions, bolstering bets for a BoE interest rate cut next month. This narrative keeps the Pound Sterling under bearish pressure. 

Gold pares intraday losses; keeps the red above $4,900 amid receding safe-haven demand

Gold pares intraday losses; keeps the red above $4,900 amid receding safe-haven demand

Gold (XAU/USD) attracts some follow-through selling for the second straight day and dives to over a one-week low, around the $4,858 area, heading into the European session on Tuesday. 

Canada CPI expected to show sticky inflation in January, still above BoC’s target

Canada CPI expected to show sticky inflation in January, still above BoC’s target

Economists see the headline CPI rising by 2.4% in a year to January, still above the BoC’s target and matching December’s increase. On a monthly basis, prices are expected to rise by 0.1%.

UK jobs market weakens, bolstering rate cut hopes

UK jobs market weakens, bolstering rate cut hopes

In the UK, the latest jobs report made for difficult reading. Nonetheless, this represents yet another reminder for the Bank of England that they need to act swiftly given the collapse in inflation expected over the coming months. 

Stellar mixed sentiment caps recovery

Stellar mixed sentiment caps recovery

Stellar price remains under pressure, trading at $0.170 on Tuesday after failing to close above the key resistance on Sunday. The derivatives metric supports the bearish sentiment, with XLM’s short bets rising among traders and funding rates turning negative.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers