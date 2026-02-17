TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/INR trades flat at open ahead of US-Iran talks, FOMC Minutes

  • The Indian Rupee opens on a flat note around 90.80 against the US Dollar.
  • The Indian equity market struggles to lure overseas investors despite the US-India trade deal.
  • Investors await US-Iran talks, FOMC Minutes, and flash US Q4 GDP data.
USD/INR trades flat at open ahead of US-Iran talks, FOMC Minutes
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The Indian Rupee (INR) opens flat near Monday’s low at around 90.80 against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday. The USD/INR pair trades broadly stable as strong dollar demand by Indian importers continues to support the downside, while the upside remains capped amid fears of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) intervention.

The outlook of the Indian Rupee remains grim as the Indian stock market struggles to attract foreign investment despite the confirmation of a trade deal between the United States (US) and India.

So far in February, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have remained net sellers, and have pared their stake worth Rs. 2,345.69 crore. On Monday, FIIs sold shares worth Rs. 972.13 crore.

Globally, investors await the second round of talks between the US and Iran in Geneva during the day. Investors will closely track the US-Iran meeting to assess the outlook of the Oil price, with assumption that an absence of a deal between both nations could prompt energy prices. This scenario will be unfavorable for the Indian Rupee, given that the economy relies heavily on imported oil to fulfill its energy needs.

Meanwhile, the sideways performance by the US Dollar ahead of the opening of US markets after an extended weekend is also keeping the USD/INR pair confined. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades flat near 97.15.

Going forward, the major trigger for the US Dollar will be market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are confident that the Fed will not cut interest rates in the March and April monetary policy meetings.

Dovish Fed prospects have remained confined even as the US inflation has cooled in January. The data showed on Friday that the headline and core inflation dropped to 2.4% and 2.5%, on an annualized basis, respectively.

This week, major triggers for the US Dollar will be Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the January meeting and preliminary Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. In the January policy meeting, the Fed held interest rates steady in the range of 3.50%-3.75%, and indicated that the bar for another interest rate cut is very high.

USD/INR technical analysis

USD/INR trades flat at around 90.9035 in the opening session. Price sits marginally above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 90.8822. The 20-day EMA has flattened after easing in recent sessions, pointing to consolidation.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 51.19 is neutral, reflecting balanced momentum with a mild recovery from prior weakness.

As long as the price stays below the 20-day EMA, the door for further downside towards the psychological level of 90.00 remains open. On the upside, the price could rise to the February 2 low of 91.25 once it breaks decisively above the average.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Indian Rupee FAQs

The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.

Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.

Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains depressed below mid-1.1800s; downside potential seems limited

EUR/USD remains depressed below mid-1.1800s; downside potential seems limited

The EUR/USD pair attracts some sellers for the second consecutive day on Tuesday and hovers below mid-1.1800s amid a relatively quiet trading action during the Asian session. The broader fundamental backdrop, however, warrants some caution for bearish traders before positioning for deeper losses.

GBP/USD trades with negative bias, eyes 1.3600 ahead of UK jobs data

GBP/USD trades with negative bias, eyes 1.3600 ahead of UK jobs data

The GBP/USD pair trades with a negative bias for the second straight day, though it lacks bearish conviction and holds above the 1.3600 mark through the Asian session on Tuesday. Traders now look forward to the release of the UK monthly jobs report, which will influence the British Pound and provide some impetus to the currency pair.

Gold downside appears capped ahead of US-Iran talks

Gold downside appears capped ahead of US-Iran talks

Gold is off the lows but remains under moderate selling pressure below the $5,000 threshold early Tuesday. Gold now looks to the US-Iran nuclear deal talks for a fresh trading impetus as US traders return after the long weekend.

Top Crypto Gainers: Stable, MemeCore and Nexo rally test critical resistance levels

Top Crypto Gainers: Stable, MemeCore and Nexo rally test critical resistance levels

Stable, MemeCore, and Nexo are among the leading gainers in the crypto market over the last 24 hours, while Bitcoin remains below $70,000, suggesting renewed interest in altcoins among investors.

The week ahead: Key inflation readings and why the AI trade could be overdone

The week ahead: Key inflation readings and why the AI trade could be overdone

It is likely to be a quiet start to the week, with US markets closed on Monday for Presidents Day. European markets are higher across the board and gold is clinging to the $5,000 level after the tamer than expected CPI report in the US reduced haven flows to precious metals.

XRP steadies in narrow range as fund inflows, futures interest rise

XRP steadies in narrow range as fund inflows, futures interest rise

Ripple is trading in a narrow range between $1.45 (immediate support) and $1.50 (resistance) at the time of writing on Monday. The remittance token extended its recovery last week, peaking at $1.67 on Sunday from the weekly open at $1.43. 

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers