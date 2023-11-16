WTI continues the losing streak on US Crude stockpiles, trades near $76.20

The decision by the US to enforce oil sanctions on Iran, reducing Iranian oil exports. President Joe Biden's energy security adviser, Amos Hochstein, conveyed that the enforcement of these sanctions is expected to result in a reduction of more than 1 million bpd of oil exports from Iran. It's noteworthy that this decision is being implemented even as Oil prices continue to experience a downward trend.

Crude oil prices have experienced losses for the fourth consecutive week, with investors factoring in a reduced risk premium related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Moreover, the uncertainty surrounding US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rates has added to the pressure on Oil markets. The Fed's caution that it could potentially raise rates further this year, despite recent data indicating a decline in inflation, has introduced an element of uncertainty.

Additionally, the signs of easing demand in China are indeed influencing the negative sentiment surrounding Oil prices. China's oil refinery throughput in October experienced a slight slowdown from the previous month's highs. The data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicates that China's total refinery throughput, although still substantial at 15.05 million barrels per day (bpd), reflects a modest decline compared to September's record of 15.48 million bpd.

Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) trades lower near $76.20 per barrel during the Asian session on Thursday, extending the losses for the third successive day. The Crude oil prices face downward pressure due to a larger-than-expected weekly build in US crude stockpiles. EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change for the week ending on Nov 10, improved to 3.6M from 0.774M prior against the 1.793M as expected.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.