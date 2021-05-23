WTI: Consolidates recent gains below $64.00 amid risk-off mood

- WTI begins the week on a back foot amid sober sentiment.
- S&P 500 Futures drop 0.25% amid fears of Fed tapering, Iran prepares to end UN watchdog’s access to nuclear sites.
- Virus woes in Japan, fears of another round of US-China tussle and geopolitical tension in Belarus also weigh on mood.
WTI remains pressured, down 0.23% intraday around $63.70, amid the early Monday morning in Asia. In doing so, the oil benchmark portrays the market’s risk-off mood amid a lack of major catalysts.
Among many, chatters over the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) tapering could be cited as the key to stop the oil buyers. The black gold benefited from the upbeat PMIs during Friday but the commodity sellers seem to recollect that these activity numbers do pose a risk to the easy money and put a bid under the US dollar, which in turn threatens the commodities.
Also souring sentiment could be Iran’s readiness to end the United Nations (UN) access to camera images of its nuclear sites, at the end of the three-month agreed period. “A deal allowing the International Atomic Energy Agency to inspect images of nuclear facilities won’t be renewed,” said The Guardian.
Elsewhere, comments from the US suggesting some doctors from China’s Wuhan virology lab got sick during late 2019 could push Beijing towards hitting back on the allegations for virus escape, which in turn could renew the tussle among the world’s top two economies. Furthermore, airplane hijacking in Belarus and virus woes in Asia also test the sentiment.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.25% by the press time, extending the sober mood of the US traders portrayed the last Friday.
Looking forward, a lack of major data/events in Asia could keep WTI traders searching for the risk headlines for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
Unless bouncing back beyond the 21-day SMA level of $64.45, WTI sellers can aim for a two-month-old support line near $61.75.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|63.72
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16%
|Today daily open
|63.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|64.41
|Daily SMA50
|62.56
|Daily SMA100
|59.69
|Daily SMA200
|50.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|64.02
|Previous Daily Low
|61.53
|Previous Weekly High
|67
|Previous Weekly Low
|61.53
|Previous Monthly High
|65.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|63.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|62.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|62.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|60.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|59.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|64.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|65.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|67.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.2200
EUR/USD remains on the back foot, heavy around 1.2175, during the initial Asian session trading on Monday. The currency major pair justifies Friday’s breakdown of a short-term support line, now resistance, amid bearish MACD.
GBP/USD: Confidence on reopenings to maintain the pound afloat
The GBP/USD pair has advanced for a third consecutive week, ending it in the 1.4140 price zone. Retail Sales in the UK were up a whopping 42.4% YoY in April. GBP/USD is technically neutral in the near-term, limited bearish scope.
Gold keeps $1900 in sight while above key $1871 cap
Gold price retested three-month highs of $1890, although settled the week near $1880 levels, registering the third straight week of gains. Heading into a fresh week, the inflation narrative will continue to have a significant impact on gold trades. Meanwhile, Fedspeak, US Preliminary GDP and Consumer Durable Goods data could offer some fresh trading insights.
EUR/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.2200
EUR/USD remains on the back foot, heavy around 1.2175, during the initial Asian session trading on Monday. The currency major pair justifies Friday’s breakdown of a short-term support line, now resistance, amid bearish MACD.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.