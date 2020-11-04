WTI buyers attack $39.00 as US election polls keep optimists hopeful

WTI portray another attempt to refresh one-week high.

API marked a surprise draw in inventories for the week ended on October 30.

Risks wobble amid mixed clues concerning the blue wave forecasts, Trump gives a tough fight to Biden.

WTI prints 1.58% intraday gains while easing from the day’s top of $38.93 to $38.68 during early Wednesday. The energy is no exception to the assets that bear the burden of market volatility amid US election updates.

While the recent polls Kansas Senate seat for Republicans, US Presidential candidate Joe Biden wins in Hampshire. This helps NBC to say that Democrats keep control of the House.

However, hopes of a blue wave, a condition where the Democrats dominate Congress are dwindling and challenge the risks.

Amid the volatile markets, S&P 500 Futures bounces back above 1.5% intraday gains whereas the US dollar index (DXY) steps back from the five-week top by press time. Given the commodity front’s negative correlation with the USD, WTI seesaws at the time of writing.

The black gold also benefits from the surprise draw of -8.01M, versus 4.55M prior, in private inventory data published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday.

Technical analysis

100-day EMA near $39.52 restricts the energy benchmark’s immediate upside moves.