WTI buyers attack $39.00 as US election polls keep optimists hopeful

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI portray another attempt to refresh one-week high.
  • API marked a surprise draw in inventories for the week ended on October 30.
  • Risks wobble amid mixed clues concerning the blue wave forecasts, Trump gives a tough fight to Biden.

WTI prints 1.58% intraday gains while easing from the day’s top of $38.93 to $38.68 during early Wednesday. The energy is no exception to the assets that bear the burden of market volatility amid US election updates.

While the recent polls Kansas Senate seat for Republicans, US Presidential candidate Joe Biden wins in Hampshire. This helps NBC to say that Democrats keep control of the House.

However, hopes of a blue wave, a condition where the Democrats dominate Congress are dwindling and challenge the risks.

Check: Four more years for Trump or a victory for Biden? – Live coverage

Amid the volatile markets, S&P 500 Futures bounces back above 1.5% intraday gains whereas the US dollar index (DXY) steps back from the five-week top by press time. Given the commodity front’s negative correlation with the USD, WTI seesaws at the time of writing.

The black gold also benefits from the surprise draw of -8.01M, versus 4.55M prior, in private inventory data published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday.

Technical analysis

100-day EMA near $39.52 restricts the energy benchmark’s immediate upside moves.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 38.71
Today Daily Change 0.66
Today Daily Change % 1.73%
Today daily open 38.05
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 39.59
Daily SMA50 39.88
Daily SMA100 40.45
Daily SMA200 37.7
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 38.49
Previous Daily Low 36.77
Previous Weekly High 39.93
Previous Weekly Low 35.08
Previous Monthly High 41.93
Previous Monthly Low 35.08
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 37.83
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 37.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 37.05
Daily Pivot Point S2 36.05
Daily Pivot Point S3 35.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 38.77
Daily Pivot Point R2 39.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 40.48

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

