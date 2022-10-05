- US oil prices rally higher on the OPEC cut and a drop in US oil inventories.
- US data improves this week, money markets price out overall optimistic speculation over a Federal Reserve pivot,
West Texas Intermediate crude is higher by some 1.58% having climbed from a low of $87.52 to a high of $88.41 breaking the prior day's highs like a knife through butter with a significant cut to production expected from OPEC+ that meets in Vienna. The cartel looks to buoy oil prices that have dropped by nearly 30% from their July highs.
Fears of slowing global demand had dragged the price of WTI down 37% from its peak in June," economist Jenny Duan at TD Economics said in a note, " and reports have said the group is considering cutting quotas by as much as two million barrels per day at the same time that Russia seeks to handicap a G7 initiative to cap the price paid for the country's oil to hamper its ability to fund its war in Ukraine.
''While the effective cut would be closer to 750k bpd, given OPEC's struggles to meet existing quota levels, an agreement of that magnitude would be bullish for the oil market nonetheless.''
''Indeed, it would translate to a production cut from current levels, while also highlighting the spare capacity concerns that elevate supply risks over a longer-term horizon,'' analysts at TDSecurities explained.
'The analysts argue that ''the bottom could be in for crude prices,'' given Dec22/Dec23 spreads have rallied substantially since fears of an 'imminent' Iran deal pushed time-spreads to their lows in August.
''Our return decomposition framework has suggested that crude markets are now dysfunctionally ignoring supply risks amid a broad-based decline in participation,'' the analysts argued further.
''While physical traders have continued to hold onto their elevated positioning in crude markets, an exodus from money managers has distorted price action. Open interest from swap dealers has also collapsed, pointing to limited client hedging flows. In turn, the group of producers may attempt to send a strong signal that prices have now reached the strike on the OPEC+ put in an attempt to encourage participation to return to futures markets.''
Meanwhile, the US dollar has resurged, making black gold more expensive for overseas buyers. The US dollar index, DXY, was last seen up 1% at 111.20 but it had been as high as 111.735. A tear in US yields has helped to prop up the US dollar as the money markets to price out overall optimistic speculation over a Federal Reserve pivot. The yield on the US 10-year note was up a high of to 3.78%.
Today's data went some ways in supporting the greenback as it failed to buttress recent hopes the Fed might adopt a less hawkish policy stance. The September ISM services index showed significant resilience in the face of rapid Fed tightening since March. ''At 56.7, the index rose for the 28th consecutive month and is more or less in line with the 20-year long-run average (57.5). In sum, service sector activity is not yet sufficiently below trend to exert strong downward pressure on inflation. Indicators of price pressures are slowing. The prices component was 68.7 vs 71.5 and the supplier deliveries index eased 0.6 to 53.9. Employment rebounded to 53.0 (+2.8) and new exports rose (+3.2 to 65.1), despite the strength in the US,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
However, oil prices were also supported after the American Petroleum unexpected drop in US oil inventories of 1.77-million barrels last week, against analyst expectations for a 333,000-barrel rise. The Energy Information Administration will release official inventory figures later on Wednesday morning.
WTI technical levels
Moving down onto the hourly time frame, we can see that the price has been supported by an hourly 20/50 smoothed moving average cloud. It reacted by leaving a bullish pin-bar and a series of W-formations that have concreated in a bullish structure, the latest of which is seeing a correction that would be expected to drive in demand from the bulls that are awaiting a discount:
Zooming in, the structure in focus shows that there has already been a move by the bulls at a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
Zooming out, we can see the time template and last month's high as a potentially key target for the days ahead:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers the 0.6500 level ahead of critical Australian data
The AUD/USD trades around 0.6510 early in the Asian session, helped by bouncing US indexes following an early dip. Australian Trade Balance may surprise to the upside and further boost the aussie.
EUR/USD battles to recover 0.9900 after losing over 100 pips
Mounting tensions between Europe and Russia, exacerbating the energy crisis put the EUR on the losing side for most of Wednesday. The pair recovered ahead of the close as stock buyers fight back and pushed US indexes away from intraday lows.
Gold bulls not ready to give up
Spot gold gave up part of its weekly gains on Wednesday and dipped to $1,700.47 a troy ounce, quickly bouncing afterward towards the current $1,712 price zone. The American dollar made a nice comeback as the market sentiment deteriorated.
Why Binance’s BUSD market cap growth is bullish for the BNB price
Binance’s stablecoin BUSD market cap has risen over 400% this year, reaching $20 billion. BNB's price has risen 7% in market value since October. Binance Coin circulating supply has been persistently reducing throughout 2022.
Oil rallies after OPEC move while equities go into retreat
Equities have faltered after two days of gains, but OPEC’s move to lop off a slab of daily oil output has resulted in a rally for crude prices.