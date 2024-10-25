WTI appreciates to near $70.50 due to uncertainties regarding Middle-East conflict

- WTI price gains traction as traders adopt caution amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and anticipated ceasefire discussions.
- Oil traders are keeping a close eye on Israel's response to Iran's missile attack on October 1.
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that the United States does not endorse a prolonged Israeli military campaign in Lebanon.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price edges higher after two days of losses, trading around $70.40 per barrel during the Asian session on Friday. Crude Oil is set for a slight weekly gain as prevailing tensions in the Middle East and upcoming ceasefire discussions for Gaza keep traders cautious.
Oil market participants are closely watching for Israel's response to Iran's missile attack on October 1, which raised concerns about potential strikes on Tehran's Oil infrastructure that could disrupt supply chains. However, reports indicate that Israel may target Iranian military sites rather than nuclear or oil facilities, according to Reuters.
In parallel, US and Israeli officials are preparing to resume talks on a potential ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza in the coming days. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated Thursday that the United States does not support a prolonged Israeli campaign in Lebanon, while France has advocated for an immediate ceasefire and diplomatic efforts.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, retreated from its late-July high, hovering around 104.00. This pullback supported demand for dollar-priced Oil.
However, Oil prices faced downward pressure following a larger-than-anticipated rise in US stockpiles last week, driven by increased imports and an unexpected rise in gasoline inventories as refineries boosted output after seasonal maintenance.
Data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday showed a crude oil stock build of 5.474 million barrels, bringing total inventories to 426 million barrels for the week ending October 18, far surpassing the forecasted 0.7 million-barrel increase.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays pressured toward 0.6600, as focus shifts to US data
AUD/USD trades with a negative bias, heading toward 0.6600 in Asian trading on Friday. Chinese central bank's status quo on the MLF rate and a mixed market sentiment weigh on the pair amid a pause in the US Dollar pullback. The focus shifts toward US macro data.
USD/JPY drops back below 152.00 after Japanese verbal warnings
USD/JPY has come under renewed selling pressure, trading below 152.00 early Friday. The Japanese verbal intervention supports the Yen after the mixed Tokyo inflation data-led downtick. All eyes turn to the US data flow and Sunday's Japanese election.
Gold needs acceptance above $2,740 to sustain the uptrend
Gold price is on the back foot early Friday, as sellers return on a failure to find a strong foothold above the $2,740 static resistance yet again. Attention now turns toward a fresh batch of US economic data and speeches from US Federal Reserve policymakers for a fresh direction impetus in Gold price.
XRP climbs slightly as Ripple records a new all-time high in tokens issued on XRP Ledger
The native token of the XRP Ledger gained 1.05% on Thursday. Data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment shows that Ripple hit a new all-time high in terms of a key metric — the number of tokens issued on the chain.
ECB comments suggest there’s a new rush towards neutral rates
The ECB has made a remarkable U-turn recently. Last week’s rate cut was just the beginning, and this week’s comments indicate that the ECB is now eager to quickly bring rates down to neutral and stay ahead of the curve in monetary policy.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.