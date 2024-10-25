WTI appreciates to near $70.50 due to uncertainties regarding Middle-East conflict

WTI price gains traction as traders adopt caution amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and anticipated ceasefire discussions.

Oil traders are keeping a close eye on Israel's response to Iran's missile attack on October 1.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that the United States does not endorse a prolonged Israeli military campaign in Lebanon.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price edges higher after two days of losses, trading around $70.40 per barrel during the Asian session on Friday. Crude Oil is set for a slight weekly gain as prevailing tensions in the Middle East and upcoming ceasefire discussions for Gaza keep traders cautious.

Oil market participants are closely watching for Israel's response to Iran's missile attack on October 1, which raised concerns about potential strikes on Tehran's Oil infrastructure that could disrupt supply chains. However, reports indicate that Israel may target Iranian military sites rather than nuclear or oil facilities, according to Reuters.

In parallel, US and Israeli officials are preparing to resume talks on a potential ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza in the coming days. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated Thursday that the United States does not support a prolonged Israeli campaign in Lebanon, while France has advocated for an immediate ceasefire and diplomatic efforts.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, retreated from its late-July high, hovering around 104.00. This pullback supported demand for dollar-priced Oil.

However, Oil prices faced downward pressure following a larger-than-anticipated rise in US stockpiles last week, driven by increased imports and an unexpected rise in gasoline inventories as refineries boosted output after seasonal maintenance.

Data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday showed a crude oil stock build of 5.474 million barrels, bringing total inventories to 426 million barrels for the week ending October 18, far surpassing the forecasted 0.7 million-barrel increase.