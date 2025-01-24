WTI advances to near $74.50, upside seems limited as Trump demands OPEC+ lower Oil prices

- WTI price could further depreciate as President Trump issued a sweeping plan to boost US production.
- Trump asked OPEC to bring down crude prices during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
- EIA Crude Oil Stocks fell by 1.017 million barrels last week, against the anticipated 2.1 million barrel drop.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price halts its six-day losing streak, trading around $74.40 per barrel during the Asian hours on Friday. Crude Oil prices are on track for a weekly decline after US President Donald Trump announced a comprehensive plan to increase US production and called on OPEC (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) to lower crude Oil prices.
In a speech delivered Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, President Trump urged OPEC and its leading member, Saudi Arabia, to reduce the cost of crude Oil, according to Reuters.
Oil prices receive upward support from recent remarks from US President Donald Trump late Thursday. Trump expressed his desire for the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to lower interest rates without delay. “With Oil prices falling, I’ll demand that interest rates be cut immediately, and they should be reduced worldwide,” he said during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Lower borrowing costs would likely improve economic conditions in the United States (US), hence, supporting the demand for crude Oil.
Additionally, Oil demand may have increased following President Trump's remarks expressing a preference to avoid tariffs on China, the world's largest Oil importer. Trump voiced optimism about a potential trade deal with China after speaking with President Xi Jinping on Thursday, signaling possible progress in US-China trade negotiations.
Meanwhile, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly report showed that crude oil stockpiles in the United States for the week ending January 17 fell by 1.017 million barrels. This marked a smaller decline compared to the previous drop of 1.962 million barrels and fell less than the market consensus, which had anticipated a 2.1 million barrel decrease.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
