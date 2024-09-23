WTI advances to near $71.50 due to rising tensions in Middle East

WTI price appreciates due to possible supply disruptions amid mounting tensions in the Middle East.

Hezbollah and Israel exchanged missile attacks, with the Lebanese militant group launching missiles deep into Israeli territory.

Shell may shut down production at its two facilities in the Gulf of Mexico.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price continues to gain ground, trading around $71.50 during the Asian hours on Monday. Crude Oil prices are rising due to concerns over potential supply disruptions amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Hezbollah and Israel engaged in heavy exchanges of fire on Sunday, with the Lebanese militant group launching missiles deep into northern Israeli territory following intense bombardment—some of the most severe in nearly a year of conflict, according to CNN.

On Saturday, Israel conducted approximately 300 strikes on Hezbollah positions, describing the actions as preemptive measures to prevent a planned attack. In response, Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets and missiles into Israel, asserting that it was retaliating for Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

Expectations that the US Federal interest rate cut last week will support crude Oil demand. Lower borrowing costs may support in growing economic activities in the world’s largest Oil consumer United States (US), which could improve the Oil demand. Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers predict an additional 75 basis points (bps) of rate cuts in 2024, following an aggressive 50 basis point rate cut to a 4.75-5.00% range last week.

According to a Reuters report on Sunday, Shell plans to shut down production at its Stones and Appomattox facilities in the Gulf of Mexico as a precautionary measure due to a tropical disturbance. Shell stated, "We are in the process of safely pausing some of our drilling operations and currently have no other impact on our production across the Gulf of Mexico."