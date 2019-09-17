WH’s Kudlow: Economy has potential to grow 3% or better

Director of the National Economic Council and White House economic adviser, Kudlow, has given an optimistic forecast for the US economy, suggesting a 3% or better Gross Domestic Product.

Key comments:

Oil prices didn't really go much of anywhere.

There may be US-Japn trade deal announced at UNGA.

Optimistic over US-Japan trade deal.

'A certain optimism in the wind' on China ... US would love to get back to where we were in May."