WHO raises fears there may never be a 'silver bullet' to beat COVID-19 – Sky News

World Health Organization (WHO) President Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently crossed wires, via the Sky News, while saying that there may never be a "silver bullet" to beat coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said while work on an "effective" vaccine is underway in several countries, a perfect one to end the pandemic may never be found.

In a bid to stop the virus exploding again, Dr. Tedros appealed to countries to rigorously enforce measures such as mask-wearing, social distancing, hand washing and testing.

There are concerns that we may not have a vaccine that may work, or its protection could be for just a few months, not more. But until we finish the clinical trials, we will not know.

There are just five vaccines in what is known as phase three - meaning they are in large-scale efficacy tests.

Sky News is tracking the race for a vaccine, which currently looks to be led by the British group from the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca.