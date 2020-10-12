White House Physician: US Pres. Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 for consecutive days

While providing health update on US President Donald Trump, White House physician Sean Conley said on Monday that the Republican leader tested negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19) for consecutive days.

The health official cited the Abbot BinaxNow antigen test as a base for the comments about Trump’s virus status following the previous day’s announcement that Trump is not a transmission risk anymore.

FX implications

Updates like this can offer a positive hand to markets when bulls keep fuelling Wall Street despite a little news. Though, traders are more concerned with the US COVID-19 stimulus developments and may react to the news with a little zeal when Tuesday‘s Asian market gets active. That said, the market’s risk barometer AUD/USD remains depressed near 0.7200 by the time of the press.