White House Considers China Steps as Trump OK Awaited on Bill – Bloomberg

Bloomberg has explained that President Donald Trump has yet to sign legislation that would impose sanctions on certain Chinese officials over Hong Kong, but other moves against Beijing are possible before long.

An administration official told reporters early Saturday that Trump is considering two or three actions against China, with a high probability something could be unveiled soon, more likely in days than weeks. The official didn’t specify what the actions might be or provide other details.

The Senate gave final approval on Thursday for the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which would impose sanctions on Chinese officials cracking down on dissent in Hong Kong, after the House unanimously signed the bill on Wednesday.

Trump could sign or veto the bill; the White House hasn’t given a signal either way.