- AUD/USD on the brink of a breakout out as price tests critical resistance.
- There is something for everyone on these charts, just prick your side and take your pick.
AUD/USD is one of the most compelling set-ups in the making on the forex board.
We are seeing that the price is some 28% higher since the COVID-19 recovery got underway. The price is meeting tough resistance and it may only be a matter of time before a tidal wave of supply kicks in.
However, that is not to say that there will not be any further room to the upside, for is resistance is broken with daily support structure subsequent of the break, then the upside will remain the favoured outlook.
On repeated failures of this resistance and a switch-up in the market's positioning, the path of least resistance will be to the downside.
At this juncture, it is a waiting game for longer-term investors who don't want to be caught up in the barroom brawl.
For shorter-term traders, there are plenty of opportunities on the cards.
Major resistance structure has taken crucial form
Bull/Bear sandwich, AKA, the barroom brawl
Three further attempts to test resistance so far
Tripple top in the making
Bearish divergence
This smoothed volume indicator is showing that there is less volume going through the market for the pair, indicating traders are on the sidelines with little interest to be holding longs at such extremes. A flurry of selling activity will likely lead to a surge of price action to the downside without much obstruction from the bulls, clearing out the stale stop losses.
Last dance from the buyers before major sell-off?
As we can see, from the On Balance Volume (OBV) and the Accumulation and Distribution indicators, as well as reading from COT data of late, we have seen a trimming of shorts in a phase of an accumulation from institutions.
We will wait to see how things develop, but this makes the perfect storm for a bull trap on the breakout of the ascending triangle and current resistance.
Paying particular notice to the OBV, which is based on the distinction between institutional investors and retail investors, the theory here is that as institutional investors will begin to buy into what retail investors have been selling.
The increase in volume should drive the price upward, at which point, larger investors begin to sell, trapping the bulls and making for a major switch in trajectory in the price away from resistance in a fresh phase of distribution.
Up, UP and away
On the other hand, a break of top side structure will lead to a continuation of the Aussie's remarkable resilience for 2020 so far.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Receding bullish potential
Range trading was exacerbated by a US holiday at the end of the week, with volumes across the FX board at lows throughout the day. EUR/USD is slowly gaining bearish scope, although a steeper decline will be clearer once below 1.1170.
GBP/USD: Bearish potential limited, but bull cautious
The GBP/USD pair has remained unchanged just below the 1.2500 threshold on Friday but closed the week with substantial gains. The UK and the EU committed to another round of Brexit talks this week in London.
Bitcoin must endorse the time of Ethereum has come
The crypto market remains in a choke point, and after signs of a possible upward shift yesterday, the market was once again disappointed to see Bitcoin in the low range of the $8900 to $9000 choke point.
Gold set to test 7-year highs amid lack of healthy resistance levels
Looking at the hourly chart, gold is set to break through the falling trendline resistance aligned at $1776.60. Acceptance above the latter could see a test of the multi-year high. The hourly RSI points northwards at 56.05, hinting at more room for the upside.
S&P 500: Futures struggle to refresh two-week top
S&P 500 Futures prints mild loss of 0.10% while declining to 3,126 during the initial hour of Tokyo session on Friday. In doing so, the risk barometer fails to extend the previous four-day winning streak.