Speaking to reporters in Ukraine, John Bolton, assistant to the US President Donald Trump for National Security Affairs (NSA), said that the US and China still have significant differences over trade.

"China has been stealing intellectual property for decades," Bolton added. "Countries must be wary of Chinese debt diplomacy."

Contradicting with Bolton's remarks, White House Director of Legislative Affairs, Marc Short, told Fox Business that he was optimistic about a trade deal with China.

Markets ignored these comments and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is now down 2.06% on the day.