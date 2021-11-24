When is US PCE Price Index and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US PCE Price Index Overview
Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of the October Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, scheduled later during the early North American session at 15:00 GMT. The headline gauge is expected to edge higher to 0.4% from 0.3% in September, while the yearly rate is seen rising to 4.6% during the reported month from 4.4% previous. The core reading is forecast to come in at 0.4% in October, up from 0.2% previous, and jump to a 4.1% YoY rate from 3.6% in September.
According to Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst at CMC Markets: There are increasingly strident voices urging the central bank to taper faster than the current $15bn a month which is due to start this month. If this week’s core PCE similarly surges to 31-year highs in the same way that the recent headline CPI numbers did earlier this month we can expect these voices to get louder. With the latest Fed minutes also due out a few hours later the debates around the pace of tapering are likely to become a little clearer.
How Could it Affect EUR/USD?
A stronger than expected print will reaffirm market expectations for an early policy tightening by the Fed and provide an additional boost to the already stronger US dollar. Conversely, a softer reading – though seems unlikely – is likely to be overshadowed by concerns about the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the imposition of fresh lockdown measures in Europe. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair is to the downside.
Meanwhile, Eren Sengezer, Editor at FXStreet, offered a brief technical outlook for the major: “On the four-hour chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator holds near 40, suggesting that the pair is struggling to gather bullish momentum. In the meantime, EUR/USD is trading near the upper line of the descending trading channel while staying below the 20-period SMA.”
Eren also outlined important technical levels to trade the EUR/USD pair: “1.1270 (20-period SMA) aligns as initial resistance ahead of 1.1300 (psychological level) and 1.1330 (50-period SMA). Supports are located at 1.1240 (upper-line of the descending channel), 1.1200 (psychological level) and 1.1140 (static level, former resistance).”
About the US PCE Price Index
The Personal Spending released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Department of Commerce is an indicator that measures the total expenditure by individuals. The level of spending can be used as an indicator of consumer optimism. It is also considered as a measure of economic growth: While the Personal spending stimulates inflationary pressures, it could lead to rise interest rates. A high reading is positive (or Bullish) for the USD.
EUR/USD tests 1.1200 as dollar gathers strength on US data
EUR/USD pushes lower and tests 1.1200 as the latest data releases from the US help the greenback continue to outperform its rivals. Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US dropped to 199K, and annualized GDP growth in the third quarter got revised higher to 2.1%. Investors await the PCE inflation report.
GBP/USD nears 1.3300 as demand for the dollar persists
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped t the current 1.3320 region. The US Dollar Index climbed to its highest level since July 2020 while European currencies suffered from central banks' inaction and covid jitters.
Gold consolidating losses and still aiming for lower lows Premium
Gold spent the first half of the day consolidating losses just below the 1,790 figure, having extended its monthly decline by a few cents to $1,778.48. USD maintained its firm tone ahead of mixed US data, which also spurred risk-aversion, leaving XAU/USD range-bound due to increased demand for safety.
Why Decentraland will dominate Metaverse and MANA price will hit $7 soon
Decentraland is forming a cup-and-handle pattern, suggesting a 50% upswing to $5.5. A breakdown of the $3.6 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
