When is the US GDP report and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US Q1 GDP Overview
Thursday's US economic docket highlights the release of the final version of the US GDP report for the first quarter of 2019 and is scheduled to be published at 12:30 GMT. The economic growth in the January-March quarter is anticipated to match the preliminary estimate and hold steady at 3.1% annualized pace as compared to a 2.2% rise recorded in the last quarter of 2018.
Deviation impact on EUR/USD
Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed the reaction on the pair, in case of a deviation by -0.82 likely to be around 24-pips in the first 15-minutes and could extend to 54-pips in the following 4-hours. Conversely, the reaction in case of positive deviation by 0.68 is likely to be in the range of 20-pips during the first 15-minutes, which could extend to 45-pips in the subsequent 4-hours.
How could it affect EUR/USD?
Ahead of the important release, Yohay Elam, Analyst at FXStreet offers important technical levels to trade the major – “1.1320 capped EUR/USD on its way up to current levels, and 1.1245 held it down beforehand. The next support line is 1.1180 which was a low point in mid-June.”
“Looking up, 1.1385 was a high point on Wednesday and is immediate resistance. It is followed by 1.1415 that was the peak this week and the highest since March. The next levels are 1.1445 and 1.1520,” he added further.
About the US GDP
The Gross Domestic Product Annualized released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis shows the monetary value of all the goods, services and structures produced within a country in a given period of time. GDP Annualized is a gross measure of market activity because it indicates the pace at which a country's economy is growing or decreasing. Generally speaking, a high reading or a better than expected number is seen as positive for the USD, while a low reading is negative.
EUR/USD pressured despite reported US-China trade truce
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1350, lower. Reports, later denied by China, about a US-Sino trade truce have failed to push the price higher. German inflation and US GDP are eyed later today.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700 amid contradicting comments from Johnson
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700, little changed. Boris Johnson has committed to leaving the EU by the October deadline with or without a deal but said the chances of a no-deal are low.
USD/JPY extends the break above 108.00 on US-China trade truce news
The latest reports of a US-China trade truce triggered a renewed risk-on wave and knocked-off the Yen, with the USD/JPY pair now extending its break above the 108 handle while the focus shifts towards the US Q1 final GDP data for fresh impetus.
Gold: Bulls show some resilience near $1400 mark, 38.2% Fibo. level
Given that the commodity has already found acceptance below 100-hour SMA for the first time in over a week or so, a follow-through selling will set the stage for an extension of the recent corrective slide from multi-year tops set on Tuesday.
Technical levels cryptos must recapture to resume the bullish rally after correcting
Cryptocurrencies have finally corrected some of their massive gains – a natural phenomenos in all financial markets. The rally has been partially inspired by Facebook's entry into the blockchain world with its Libra project.