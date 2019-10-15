When is the German ZEW survey and how could it affect EUR/USD?

German ZEW Survey Overview
The ZEW will release its German Economic Sentiment Index and the Current Situation Index – reflecting institutional investors’ opinions for the next six months – during the early European session this Tuesday,
The headline Economic Sentiment Index is expected to worsen to -27.3 in October as against a -22.5 reading booked in the previous month. Meanwhile, the Current Situation Sub-Index is also expected to deteriorate further to -26.0 from -19.9 posted in September.
Anil Panchal, FXStreet's own analyst offered important technical levels to trade the EUR/USD pair – “Among the resistances, 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a downward sloping trend-line since late-August, around 1.1040/45, becomes the key for buyers as a break of which can escalate the recovery to 50% Fibonacci retracement of August-October downpour, at 1.1065 now. During the pair’s further rise beyond 1.1065, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 1.1110 and August 23 high surrounding 1.1155 will lure buyers.”
“On the downside break below 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near 1.1020, the pair can revisit eight-day-old horizontal support around 1.1000 mark. However, pair’s declines below 1.1000 may struggle to conquer a 21-day SMA level of 1.0985 and last week’s low nearing 1.0940,” he added further.
About German ZEW
The Economic Sentiment published by the Zentrum für Europäische Wirtschaftsforschung measures the institutional investor sentiment, reflecting the difference between the share of investors that are optimistic and the share of analysts that are pessimistic. Generally speaking, an optimistic view is considered as positive (or bullish) for the EUR, whereas a pessimistic view is considered as negative (or bearish).
EUR/USD holds up amid better German figures, trade optimism
EUR/SUD is trading above 1.10, within range. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment came out at -22.8, above expectations. Optimism about US-Sino talks and Brexit supports the pair as well.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.2650 on Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2650, buoyed by reports that Britain is set to table a new Brexit proposal and that a deal can be reached. UK wage growth is mixed with 3.8% when both excluding and including bonuses.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below mid-108.00s
The prevalent risk-on mood weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and extended support. A sharp fall in the US bond yields undermined the USD and failed to impress bullish traders.
Gold: Bears look for a break below the trendline support
The price had been sent lower below the 21 and 50-day MA converging and the 7th Oct lows. Trendline support guards a test of a 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs around 1480 will be encouraged.
Forex Today: Fresh Brexit hope lifts GBP/USD, mixed opinions about the US-Sino deal, Fed-speak eyed
Brexit: The Telegraph reports that a deal is taking shape and a mood of "cautious optimism" among negotiators." The news keeps the pound bid. On the other hand, the EU is skeptical about the chances of reaching a deal by Thursday's EU Summit.