EUR/USD registers an inside day ahead of German Zew survey

- The EUR/USD market has turned indecisive, according to Monday's inside day candle.
- Monday's candlestick pattern has made today's close pivotal.
- A bullish close could be seen if the German Zew Survey blows past expectations.
EUR/USD created an inside day or inside bar candlestick pattern on Monday, indicating investor indecision and impending volatility.
An inside day occurs when the price action falls within the preceding day's high and low. On Monday, the currency pair hit a high and low of 1.1043 and 1.1013, respectively, and the trading range fell within Friday's high and low of 1.1063 and 1.1001.
Monday's candlestick pattern has taken the shine off the bullish breakout signaled by Friday's upside break of the trendline connecting June 25 and Aug. 13 highs and has made Tuesday's close pivotal.
A close above 1.1043 (Monday's high) would imply a continuation of the rally from recent lows near 1.0879. On the other hand, a close below Monday's low of 1.1043 would imply an end of the recovery rally.
Focus on the German Zew Survey
The German Zew Survey – Economic Sentiment (Oct), due at 09:00 GMT, is forecasted to print at -27.3 versus -22.5 in September.
Meanwhile, the Current Situation is expected to come in at -26, marking a deterioration from September's -19.9 reading.
A weaker-than-expected data would bolster German recession fears, possibly leading to a sustained drop in the common currency below 1.1013.
A big beat on expectations could put a strong bid under the common currency. However, a bullish daily close may remain elusive if the markets turn risk-averse in response to the dismal China producer price index data released in the Asian trading hours.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.103
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.1026
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0986
|Daily SMA50
|1.1046
|Daily SMA100
|1.1141
|Daily SMA200
|1.1219
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1043
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1013
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1063
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0941
|Previous Monthly High
|1.111
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1024
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1031
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1011
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0997
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0981
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1042
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1057
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1072
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
