EUR/USD registers an inside day ahead of German Zew survey

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • The EUR/USD market has turned indecisive, according to Monday's inside day candle. 
  • Monday's candlestick pattern has made today's close pivotal. 
  • A bullish close could be seen if the German Zew Survey blows past expectations. 

EUR/USD created an inside day or inside bar candlestick pattern on Monday, indicating investor indecision and impending volatility

An inside day occurs when the price action falls within the preceding day's high and low. On Monday, the currency pair hit a high and low of 1.1043 and 1.1013, respectively, and the trading range fell within Friday's high and low of 1.1063 and 1.1001. 

Monday's candlestick pattern has taken the shine off the bullish breakout signaled by Friday's upside break of the trendline connecting June 25 and Aug. 13 highs and has made Tuesday's close pivotal. 

A close above 1.1043 (Monday's high) would imply a continuation of the rally from recent lows near 1.0879. On the other hand, a close below Monday's low of 1.1043 would imply an end of the recovery rally. 

Focus on the German Zew Survey

The German Zew Survey – Economic Sentiment (Oct), due at 09:00 GMT, is forecasted to print at -27.3 versus -22.5 in September. 

Meanwhile, the Current Situation is expected to come in at -26, marking a deterioration from September's -19.9 reading. 

A weaker-than-expected data would bolster German recession fears, possibly leading to a sustained drop in the common currency below 1.1013. 

A big beat on expectations could put a strong bid under the common currency. However, a bullish daily close may remain elusive if the markets turn risk-averse in response to the dismal China producer price index data released in the Asian trading hours. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.103
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.1026
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0986
Daily SMA50 1.1046
Daily SMA100 1.1141
Daily SMA200 1.1219
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1043
Previous Daily Low 1.1013
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1024
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1031
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1011
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0997
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0981
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1042
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1057
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1072

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

