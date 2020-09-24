When is the German IFO survey and how it could affect EUR/USD?

The German IFO Business Survey Overview
The German IFO survey for September is due for release later today at 0800 GMT. The headline IFO Business Climate Index is seen improving to 93.8 versus 92.6 previous.
The Current Assessment sub-index is seen arriving at 89.5 this month, while the IFO Expectations Index – indicating firms’ projections for the next six months – is likely to come in at 98.0 in the reported month vs. 97.5 last.
Deviation impact on EUR/USD
Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed the reaction is likely to remain confined between 3 and 30 pips in deviations up to 3.0 to -4.2, although in some cases, if notable enough, a deviation can fuel movements of up to 60 pips.
How could affect EUR/USD?
EUR/USD is consolidating near two-month lows of 1.1645, undermined by broad US dollar strength. The economic worries globally take a toll on the risk sentiment and make the greenback more attractive as a safe-haven,
Ahead of the German IFO Survey, the spot trades modestly flat at 1.1651, with the immediate resistance seen at the pivot point of 1.1676. The round figure of 1.1700 is the next upside barrier en route the 1.1725 5-DMA. To the downside, the buyers will find some support at 1.1633, the daily S1, below which the 1.1600 psychological level could be tested.
Key notes
EUR/USD Outlook: Remains vulnerable to slide further amid fading hopes of global recovery
EUR/USD faces the next support at 1.1630 – UOB
Forex Today: US dollar keeps shining as investors shun risk amid coronavirus, economic woes
About the German IFO Business Climate
This German business sentiment index released by the CESifo Group is closely watched as an early indicator of current conditions and business expectations in Germany. The Institute surveys more than 7,000 enterprises on their assessment of the business situation and their short-term planning. The positive economic growth anticipates bullish movements for the EUR, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1650 after disappointing German IFO
EUR/USD sustains the bounce above mid-1.1600, despite the disappointing German IFO Survey, as the US dollar retreats across the board. The options market shows the strongest EUR-negative bias in at least three months.
GBP/USD jumps back above 1.2700, eyes on Bailey’s speech
GBP/USD jumps back above 1.2700, as UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to unveil a new wage support scheme on Thursday. Coronavirus risks, dollar’s demand offset Brexit optimism. Eyes on BOE Bailey’s speech, US data and Powell’s testimony.
Gold extends slide to $1850, 100-DMA eyed
Gold keeps falling and hits two-month lows at $1850, with bears now eyeing a break below the 100-DMA at $1844. Gold prices have deteriorated in the US dollar's relentless comeback as investors move away from stocks amid coronavirus resurgence.
Forex Today: US dollar keeps shining as investors shun risk amid coronavirus, economic woes
The US dollar kept pushing higher, as investors preferred the safety bet to riskier assets amid downbeat market mood. Markit’s dismal Preliminary business activity data on both sides of the Atlantic underscored growing risks of the coronavirus resurgence.
WTI: Oil sellers face rejection below $39.30 for third straight day
WTI fades the drop to sub-$39.30 levels for the third consecutive day. The repeated bear failure may entice buyers and yield a bounce. However, Sept. 18 high remains a level to beat for the bulls.