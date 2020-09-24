Forex Today: US dollar keeps shining as investors shun risk amid coronavirus, economic woes

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, September 24:
The US dollar kept pushing higher, as investors preferred the safety bet to riskier assets amid downbeat market mood. Markit’s dismal Preliminary business activity data on both sides of the Atlantic underscored growing risks of the coronavirus resurgence on the nascent global economic recovery.
Skepticism over additional US monetary and fiscal stimulus also weighed on the investors’ sentiment. Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower while the US stock futures resumed the decline after a brief pullback.
Risk-aversion fed dollar’s demand rattled the Antipodeans, with AUD/USD the main laggard amongst the G10 currencies The aussie was dumped to fresh two-month lows below 0.7050 amid narrowing AU-US 10-year yield spread, in light of increased calls for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate cut as early as the next month. The kiwi also lost ground and headed towards 0.6500.
The sell-off in the commodities-complex also collaborated with the declines in the Antipodeans. Gold slipped to the lowest in six weeks just above $1850 while WTI almost tested the $39 mark on mounting demand concerns.
EUR/USD refreshed two-month lows at 1.1645 due to fears of intensifying virus spread in the Old Continent, as the number of cases tops 5 million. The euro area economic recovery hopes faltered with mixed PMI reports and deteriorating confidence. The focus, therefore, remains on the German IFO survey.
GBP/USD battled 1.2700, having retreated from a temporary bounce from two-month lows to near 1.2775 region. EU’s Barnier said he is determined to reach a post-Brexit transition trade deal with the UK. Virus risks and slower expansion in the Kingdom’s business activity undermined the sentiment around the pound. The UK reported 6,178 new infections, the biggest daily jump since May.
Cryptocurrencies’ licked wounds, with Bitcoin attempting a recovery around $10,300.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1650 ahead of German IFO
EUR/USD trades steady around mid-1.1600, closer to two-month lows amid persistent US dollar's strength. The options market shows the strongest EUR-negative bias in at least three months. The bulls need a better-than-expected German IFO to stall the sell-off.
GBP/USD treads water around 1.2700, eyes on Bailey’s speech
GBP/USD looks to extend its overnight consolidation phase around 1.2700 into Europe, having faded the recovery momentum near 1.2775 region. Coronavirus risks, dollar’s demand offset Brexit optimism. Eyes on BOE Bailey’s speech, US Jobless Claims and Powell’s testimony.
Gold's potential short-term reprieve if USD pulls back
Gold prices have deteriorated in the US dollar's relentless comeback as investors move away from stocks. Dollar's price is correlated to gold, so it stands to reason that if the dollar is about to tail off its gains, then gold should find reprieve.
Forex Today: US dollar keeps shining as investors shun risk amid coronavirus, economic woes
WTI: Oil sellers face rejection below $39.30 for third straight day
WTI fades the drop to sub-$39.30 levels for the third consecutive day. The repeated bear failure may entice buyers and yield a bounce. However, Sept. 18 high remains a level to beat for the bulls.