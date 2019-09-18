When is the Fed interest rate decision and how could it affect EUR/USD?

The Federal Reserve will announce its decision on monetary policy at 18:00 GMT. Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 18:30 GMT.
Key notes
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points to 1.75 - 2.00% range. It would be the second rate cut since the 2008 financial crisis. If the central bank delivers as expected, the statement and Powell’s words will be watched closely for clues about the future path of monetary policy, on how the “mid-cycle adjustment” would continue.
Critical developments took place over the last hours, with one of the including the Fed. The attack on Saudi’s oil installations pushed oil prices sharply higher (then retreated significantly) and increased geopolitical concerns. Another event was the increase in US money market rates. Repo rates spike up to 10% and the New York Fed responded and made $75bn available through a repo auction, an operation not used at such scale since 2008. If the Fed does not mention, Powell will be asked about the event.
“Market pricing for the September FOMC event has turned less dovish recently on news of potential if partial, trade agreement between the US and China and strengthening domestic inflation. We believe the committee remains deeply divided regarding the appropriateness of July’s cut, as well as possible cuts in the near future, and anticipate that the ‘dot plot’ will continue to reflect this; we expect little change to the economic outlook and see the median path of policy signalling a slight possibility of a third cut in 2019, after policy easing in July and, we expect, September”, mentioned analysts at Standard Chartered. They see two dissenting votes. How FOMC members vote could provide another surprise in either direction.
At TDS, economists expect a 25bp cut and the doors open to further easing. “The dot plot should reflect a number of FOMC voters projecting 75bp of total cuts this year, but not enough to move the median lower to that level. Presidents George and Rosengren should dissent again at the meeting.”
At the press conference, Powell will have the opportunity to clarify Fed’s intentions or to signal indirectly another direction that the one of the statement. “Fed Chair Powell may face a challenge articulating the policy outlook given the division of views, however, we expect him to emphasise the Fed will do what it can to sustain the expansion”, explained ANZ analysts.
Implications for EUR/USD
The EUR/USD awaits the outcome with a bullish tone, after making a strong rebound on Tuesday, recovering from Monday’s losses and rising back above the 20-day simple moving average.
If the Fed does not cut rates (very unlikely) the US Dollar would jump higher. It could also rise if the message turns out to be more hawkish or less dovish that market expectations. Under such scenario, EUR/USD should move lower. For a test of 2019 lows at 1.0925, the pair needs first to make a clear break of the 1.0990 support.
On the opposite direction, if the Fed shows rising concerns about the outlook and/or cut more-than-expected and/or signals an aggressive stimulus plan for the future, the US Dollar should drop across the board. That would also be the case, but more modestly, it the statement and the projections are seen as dovish by market participants. Such scenario should help EUR/USD remain above the 20-day SMA at 1.1045. On top of 1.1080, a test of 1.1105/10 could be seen. A daily close above 1.1110 would be a positive technical development for the Euro, exposing the 55-SMA at 1.1130.
About the interest rate decision
With a pre-set regularity, a nation's Central Bank has an economic policy meeting, in which board members took different measures, the most relevant one, being the interest rate that it will charge on loans and advances to commercial banks. In the US, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve meets at intervals of five to eight weeks, in which they announce their latest decisions. A rate hike tends to boost the local currency. A rate cut tends to weaken the local currency. If rates remain unchanged (or the decision is largely discounted), attention turns to the tone of the FOMC statement, and whether the tone is hawkish, or dovish over future developments of inflation.
About the FOMC statement
Following the Fed's rate decision, the FOMC releases its statement regarding monetary policy. The statement may influence the volatility of USD and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. A hawkish view is considered as positive, or bullish for the USD, whereas a dovish view is considered as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises from the lows amid growing tensions
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, up from the lows. The Fed is set to cut rates and signal the next moves. Chair Powell's press conference is eyed as well.
GBP/USD recovers within range
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2500 in narrow range trading. The Brexit impasse and weak UK inflation figures weigh. The Fed decision is to determine the next moves.
USD/JPY holds on to recovery gains above 108.00 ahead of Fed
Not only upbeat trade numbers from Japan but upbeat trade/political headlines also help the USD/JPY pair to remain firm around 108.20 prior to Wednesday’s European session. Focus on FOMC decision.
Gold climbs to daily highs near $1,507 as US T-bond yields extend slide
The souring market sentiment in the second half of the day seems to be providing a boost to the safe-haven gold.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Cryptos seeing multiple launches into the universe
The Altcoin market has quickly confirmed Tuesday’s analysis with flashing rises in the last 24 hours. The two eternal aspirants to lead the crypto market – Ethereum and XRP – are rising sharply against Bitcoin and increasing its value rapidly.