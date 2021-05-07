When is the Canadian jobs report and how could it affect USD/CAD?

Canadian employment details overview
Statistics Canada is scheduled to publish the monthly jobs report for April later this Friday at 12:30 GMT. The Canadian labour-market recovery is expected to have suffered a temporary setback amid the reimposition of coronavirus restrictions in some provinces. Economists expect that the economy shed 175K jobs in April and the unemployment rate edged higher to 7.8% from 7.5% in March.
Meanwhile, analysts at Citibank were more downbeat about the report: “Following two months of strong job gains resulting from temporary re-openings, we expect job losses of 210K in April. The April employment report will cover the period from mid-March to mid-April when lockdowns were reintroduced.”
How could the data affect USD/CAD?
Despite expectations for a weaker reading, investors remain optimistic about a quick recovery once containment measures are lifted. This, along with a more hawkish BoC, should act as a tailwind for the loonie. Moreover, the report is more likely to be overshadowed by the simultaneous release of the US monthly jobs data (NFP), which should play a key role in influencing the USD/CAD pair.
Ahead of the key macro data, the pair managed to recover a part of the previous day's sharp losses to the lowest level since September 2017 and was last seen trading with modest daily gains near the 1.2180 area. Any subsequent positive move is likely to confront resistance near the 1.2200 mark, above which a bout of short-covering has the potential to lift the pair further towards the 1.2265-70 horizontal resistance.
On the flip side, multi-year lows, around the 1.2145-40 region touched on Thursday, now seems to act as immediate support. Some follow-through selling will expose the 1.2100 round-figure mark, below which the pair seems all set to prolong its recent downward trajectory witnessed over the past one years or so. The next relevant support is pegged near September 2017 swing lows, around the 1.2070 region.
Key Notes
• Canadian Jobs Preview: US demand likely to outweigh covid concerns, push hiring, CAD higher
• Canadian Employment Preview: Forecasts from six major banks for April jobs report
• USD/CAD Outlook: Bears take a breather ahead of NFP/Canadian jobs report
About the Employment Change
The employment Change released by Statistics Canada is a measure of the change in the number of employed people in Canada. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending which stimulates economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is seen as positive, or bullish for the CAD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.
About the Unemployment Rate
The Unemployment Rate released by Statistics Canada is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labour force. It is a leading indicator for the Canadian Economy. If the rate is up, it indicates a lack of expansion within the Canadian labour market. As a result, a rise leads to weaken the Canadian economy. Normally, a decrease of the figure is seen as positive (or bullish) for the CAD, while an increase is seen as negative or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after hawkish ECB comments, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.21 after ECB member Kazaks said that the bank could slow bond buys in June and ahead of a speech by President Lagarde US Nonfarm Payrolls are set to show an increase of nearly one million jobs in April.
GBP/USD rises after Conservatives gain in UK local elections
GBP/USD has been gaining ground after the ruling Conservative PArty gained ground in UK local elections and ahead of the publication of results in Scotland. US Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to show a large increase in jobs.
XAU/USD revisits three-month highs above $1820 ahead of NFP
Gold bulls have eyes on a 61.8% Fibo monthly target of $1,850. Shorter-term, the bears can target at least a drift to a 38.2% Fibo at 1.807 or the daily support, near $1,800.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
Nasdaq Technical view, key chart levels
The Nasdaq sits at a key juncture as it opens for trading on Thursday. Recent strong earnings from big tech have put the spotlight on the underperformance of the Nasdaq versus other major indices.