When is the BoC monetary policy decision and how could it affect USD/CAD?

BoC monetary policy decision - Overview
The Bank of Canada (BoC) is scheduled to announce its latest monetary policy update at 15:00 GMT this Wednesday. The BoC is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rates unchanged at 1.75% at the conclusion of December policy meeting. Hence, the key focus will be on the tone in the accompanying policy statement, wherein even a small change could certainly move the Canadian dollar and trigger some volatility.
Analysts at TD Securities also expect the Canadian central bank to hold fire today and explained: “We don't expect the Bank to say much given substantial uncertainty still clouds their outlook; we expect them to repeat that the outlook is evolving as expected while the last paragraph should maintain a heavy emphasis on data dependence.”
How could it affect USD/CAD?
According to Yohay Elam, FXStreet's own analyst: “A balanced picture should be enough to send USD/CAD down. If Poloz and his colleagues paint a rosy picture, noting healthy inflation, rapid wage growth, high investment, and optimism about a stabilization in the global economy, USD/CAD may plunge.”
“Another scenario is that the bank expresses concerns about ongoing trade uncertainties and sees the glass half empty, such as focusing on weak consumption. However, given recent comments by officials, this path has a lower probability. In this case, USD/CAD may rise,” Yohay added further.
Key Notes
• Bank of Canada Preview: Upbeat tone on investment may send C$ higher
• BoC Preview: Major Banks expecting BoC to hold fire today
• USD/CAD - Upside Stalled, Sellers to Return?
About the BoC interest rate decision
BoC Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Bank of Canada. If the BoC is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the CAD. Likewise, if the BoC has a dovish view on the Canadian economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is seen as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD challenges 1.3100 on disappointing US data
GBP/USD is up as opinion polls toward the December 12 elections continue showing a considerable lead for the Conservatives, while the greenback suffers additional pressure from a disappointing ADP survey.
EUR/USD at the upper end of its weekly range
The EUR/USD pair flirts with fresh weekly highs just shy of the 1.1100 figure after a private survey reported that the US jobs’ private sector added just 67K positions in November.
Bank of Canada Preview: Upbeat tone on investment may send C$ higher
The Bank of Canada is set to leave the interest rate unchanged in its last decision of 2019. Encouraging investment figures may result in an upbeat sentiment. The Canadian dollar has room to rise in most scenarios.
US Services PMI November Preview: Manufacturing indicates lower
Services PMI forecast to dip marginally in November. Manufacturing PMI dropped unexpectedly last month after rising in October. US-China trade and President Trump roil markets.
USD/JPY: Correcting higher, far from changing the bearish bias
Japan’s Jibun Bank Services PMI returned to expansion territory in November. US ADP employment survey and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI coming next. USD/JPY would need to recover beyond 109.30 to change its negative stance.